BTS' Jungkook On 'Dynamite': 'wasn't Fully Satisfied' As He 'couldn't Express Everything'

BTS' Jungkook has recently explained to fans why he felt "unsatisfied" with Dynamite! In a recent interview with Weverse, BTS member Jungkook revealed that he was not fully satisfied with the Grammy-nominated track, Dynamite. The singer, who sung the song with his fellow BTS members- RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga, and V, stated that he could not express himself in the way he intended to with their first English song. The South Korean singer also revealed that he also tried to practise singing for at least an hour every day.

BTS' Jungkook practises singing for "an hour" every day for Dynamite

Talking about the track in his recent interview, Jungkook answered why he felt Dynamite was not as satisfying. He explained it was "because he couldn't express everything he wanted the way he wanted to". He said that when he listens to the remixes, he thinks about how he could have sung it differently. He laughed that 'if only he could do it again'. Jungkook added that he got a few things from singing Dynamite as he is still not 'there yet'. So he tries to practice singing at least an hour every day, no matter what. He thinks any singer who has been at number one on Billboard for six weeks had better be really good at singing.

Released in 2020, Dynamite became an instant hit. The song also debuted in Number one place on Billboard Hot 100 charts in the month of September the same year. Dynamite was nominated for Grammys in the year 2021 but lost to Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga's Rain on Me.

Ever since Dynamite's release, BTS members have released two more English songs- Butter, and Permission to Dance. Both the songs have been breaking records ever since their release this year. Jungkook has been the opening singer for all three popular tracks. Currently, Jungkook is working on his upcoming mixtape that is dubbed JJK1 as of now. Opening up about his latest project, the singer stated he was working on it just before he came and it is "hard". He said that he could make it about himself and then it would be like, he started as a trainee when he was 13-years-old, and found success which anyone could do it. So he keeps thinking he wants to make up his own "original, complex story" and write songs from there.

Jungkook added Billie Eilish’s debut album had left a big mark on him when it was released. He thinks it had been nice to have a cohesive flow to the tracklist, even if it is all "jumbled up", as long as good songs keep on coming. Thus, these days, rather than focusing on the album's story as a whole, he writes whatever it is he wants to say in each song. He says that if he gets the feeling right after listening to a track, he tries to make it. Jungkook concluded that he is going to try to make it a "little light-hearted".

IMAGE: BTS INSTAGRAM

