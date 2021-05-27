BTS' Jungkook Reveals He Had Starved Himself For 5 Days For 'Butter' Music Video

BTS has rapidly become one of the most widely popular South Korean bands over the last few years. They have recently released their latest music video Butter which has already amassed a high viewership within a short span. The band members had conducted a live broadcast on May 21 on V Live ahead of its release, where they interacted with their fans and answered their questions. One of the highlight moments of the interaction came when BTS’ Jungkook revealed that he had not eaten anything for days in order to prepare for the music video.

When BTS’ Jungkook starved himself for Butter music video

In an unusual occurrence, Jungkook’s diet became one of the talking points of the interaction when he revealed that he had starved himself for total of five days before the shoot of Butter music video. He further said that he only lived on water for these days, which even surprised his fellow band member V, who expressed his shock after the revelation. Another member, J-Hope, also made a remark by saying that Jungkook did not have his ‘signature bunny cheeks’ in the music video.

Butter witnesses Jungkook sporting a different look, flaunting his blue hair on various points in the video. While a lot is being said about the band member’s unexpected revelation, the music video has been creating a massive impact among fans. According to kpopstarz.com, Butter had broken the record of the most viewed music video within a span of 24 hours. The music video had received a total of 108.2 million views during that time frame. Interestingly, the previous record was also held by BTS, whose music video Dynamite had held the record after having garnered a total of 101.1 million views within a day.

Previously, Butter had broken the record for the biggest music video premiere with 3.9 million peak viewers. In another coincidence, the previous record was also held by Dynamite. Butter has also broken a few other records, which include becoming the fastest music video to hit 10 million views on Youtube, which was followed by the breaking of the record of the fastest 100 million views.

IMAGE: BTS' INSTAGRAM

