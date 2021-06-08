BTS' Jungkook Says He Is "grateful" To Have Met The Gang, Reveals How They Influenced Him

The Bangtan Boys, known as BTS, have garnered a huge fan base around the world with their music. The seven-member South Korean boy band has Jungkook as the younger associate. Now, he has opened up about his experience with the other members and how they have helped him.

BTS' Jungkook says the other members have influenced him a lot

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Jungkook shared his experience of working with other BTS members. He said that he started his trainee years when he was growing up, and one thing he thinks is a "real blessing" for him is to be able to meet these "wonderful, nice, good" six members. The artist thinks he matured into a "really good person" who can be loved by a lot of people. Jungkook noted that he is "really grateful" for the fact that other members, the older members, have given him a lot of feedback, positive or negative. He stated that he is really grateful to have met them.

BTS' Jungkook was said to be a little shy and introverted when he started as a young 15-year-old boy joining the group. Talking about his training years, he asserted that he would wait until the other guys had fallen asleep so he could wash up by himself in the middle of the night. But he thinks time really solves everything. If you spend such a long time with the same people, it really affects your personality. He admitted that the other BTS members had a "lot of influence" on him, and he could just feel comfortable because they are such good people. And they encouraged him to open up to them and transform into a good person.

BTS' Jungkoook revealed the moments that he cherishes from their achievements so far. He mentioned that topping the US charts, being nominated for the Grammys, getting all those awards, were of course "great honours and great experiences" for him. The artist asserted that the best moment in his life, from when he was born until he will die, is seeing ARMY (fans of BTS) from the stage and that will never change.

IMAGE: BTS.BIGHITOFFICIAL INSTAGRAM

