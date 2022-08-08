BTS' Jungkook Sends Hearty Birthday Surprise To His Actor Bestie Yeo Jin-goo; Take A Look

BTS' Jungkook is surely a great friend and does not fail to shower love and surprises on his friends. The singer recently left everyone in awe of his friendship with the Hotel Del Luna star Yeo Jin-goo as he surprised him ahead of the latter's birthday. Coincidently, his Yeo Jin-goo received his surprise on Friendship Day and their fans cannot stop gushing over Jungkook's gesture.

South Korean actor Yeo Jin-goo will celebrate his 25th birthday on August 13, 2022. Ahead of his special day, his close friend Jungkook sent a huge surprise for him. The BTS member arranged a coffee and food truck for his actor friend. The coffee cups also featured sweet messages for Jin-goo from Jungkook. The food truck's banner also had a sweet message for the Korean star.

Jungkook sent the coffee and food truck to the sets of the K-drama star's upcoming film Ditto. As per Soompi, the message on one of the banners read, "Wishing actor Yeo Jin-goo a happy early birthday and cheering on the cast and crew of 'Ditto'! From BTS' Jungkook."

Another banner was directed to the maker of Ditto as the K-Pop star asked him to take good care of his friend. The banner read, "Director, please take good care of Jin Goo! From Jin Goo’s friend Jungkook." The third banner read, "Kim Yong... he's really cool."

Yeo Jin-goo pen a heartfelt note for Jungkook

Taking to his Instagram handle, Yeo Jin-goo shared a series of photos of the food truck and its banners. Sharing the pictures, he penned a sweet note for his friend as he thanked him for his beautiful gesture. In the caption, he penned, "Jungkook, your face and vocal tone and dancing and support have the power to move people. Agreed? Yep, agreed. Thank you, Koooooooook!!!!"

Jungkook and Yeo Jin-goo's on work front

BTS' Jungkook was last seen collaborating with singer Charlie Puth for their track Left And Right. He will be also seen collaborating with his bandmates Jin, V and Suga and international artists Benny Blanca and Snoop Dogg in the upcoming track Bad Decisions. On the other hand, Yeo Jin-goo was last seen in K-drama Link: Eat, Love, Kill. He is now shooting for his upcoming film Ditto.

Image: Instagram/@jungkook.97/@yeojin9oo