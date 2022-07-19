BTS’ Jungkook Sets New Record As 'Left And Right' Crosses 100 Million Streams On Spotify

BTS’s youngest member Jungkook recently joined hands with Charlie Puth for the much-loved track Left and Right, which was released on June 24. The song has been breaking records on global charts ever since it was released and fans have been listening to it on loop.

Most recently, Jungkook set an all-new record as the track crossed 100 million on the music streaming platform, Spotify.

Jungkook breaks new record with Left and Right

As per a recent report by Allkpop, the singer became the fastest K-Pop and Korean soloist to achieve this feat as the track garnered 100 Million Spotify streams in under a month. The artist achieved the honour in only 24 days, making the BTS Army swell with pride. They took to social media and hailed Jungkook for his achievement.

Left and Right ft. Jungkook is the fastest song by a kpop solo act ever to 100M streams on Spotify in just 24 days. pic.twitter.com/BO5aI3ja44 — • (@jungkooktrends) July 18, 2022

Left and Right was well received by the audience, whose love and praise helped Jungkook and Charlie Puth break records as soon as 20 minutes into the song was released. Puth took to his Twitter account and shared the 'insane' news after the track hit 500,000 streams on Spotify in only 20 minutes. The YouTube server also began acting up as millions of fans rushed to the platform to watch the Left and Right music video.

The We Don't Talk Anymore star urged fans to keep refreshing the page as he wrote, "We broke the YouTube server there are so many people trying to watch the music video. Just keep refreshing"

500k on Spotify y’all are insane ♥️ it’s been 20 min lol — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) June 24, 2022

We broke the YouTube server there’s so many people trying to watch the music video. Just keep refreshing https://t.co/pIazG2k68J it’s there!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Uc0FVDUUU9 — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) June 24, 2022

Watch the Left and Right music video here

Other Left and Right's records

Jungkook was recently the talk of the town after the hit track debuted on UK's official single charts. The song debuted at No. 41 in the United Kingdom in the first week of July, a few days after its release.

It also got an impressive feat on the Official Singles Sales Charts and Official Singles Downloads Charts as it ranked at No. 6. In addition to this, Left and Right gained the No. 1 spot and crossed a whopping 10 million streams within 12 hours of its release on iTunes official charts across the globe in countries including Sweden, the United States of America and Canada.

Image: Twitter/@charlieputh