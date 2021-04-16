BTS' Jungkook Shares Which One Of His Tracks Suits His Voice The Most; Details Inside

Apart from joining BTS for hit numbers, band member Jungkook has also several solo hits under his belt including My Time, Life Goes On, Euphoria and more. Now, in one of BE’s videos, all the BTS members were seen interviewing each other. It was at that time when BTS’ Jungkook spoke about his favourite track from his collection.

In the video, musician J-Hope asks Jungkook which one of his tracks suits his voice the most. The band member candidly said that it is Euphoria that suits him the best. Talking about the same, Jungkook added that he was lucky enough to have received the song Euphoria in the first place. However, he thinks that his voice at the time was somewhat in between his ‘baby-like voice of the past’ and his ‘current stable voice’.

According to BTS’ Jungkook, at the time of recording Euphoria, he was thinking a lot about his vocalizations and struggled tremendously during the making process. He continued enunciating that his voice was kind of like his own and there was this raw quality in it which aptly helped him express his feelings. Jungkook concluded his answer by saying that he put in a lot of efforts in Euphoria.

Meanwhile, the septet’s Dynamite has recorded another history by garnering over 27 million likes on YouTube. As per Forbes, the K-pop band’s track has now become the third most liked video of all time on YouTube. The list first includes Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, which has earned over 43 million likes on the video-sharing platform. Despacito is followed by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s See You Again with over 33 million likes.

The upbeat pop track was released half a year ago and ever since then, it has managed to maintain a place on the Hot 100 list. Just a few weeks ago, Dynamite also tied with Psy’s Gangnam Style for being on Billboards hot list for a long time. Dynamite consists of elements of funk and bubblegum pop that is accentuated with echoing synths, celebratory horns, handclaps and more. The track inspires people to appreciate all the little things that make life valuable.

(Promo Image Source: Still from Euphoria music video)