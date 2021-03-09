BTS' Jungkook Shows His 'broken Phone', Fans Call Him A 'hilarious Millionaire'

BTS' Jungkook recently did a live broadcast session from his official social media handle. In the live session, Jungkook flaunted his minty new hair colour, talked about his diet and even sang songs. During Jungkook's live session, when his phone buzzed, the former stated that it was a message from his agency, BigHit’s staff. He showed off his broken phone which he had taped.

BTS' ARMY reacts to Jungkook taping his broken phone

In the live video session, Jungkook revealed that he had accidentally dropped his phone and the phone cracked. In order to hold it together, he had taped the phone. Witnessing Jungkook's phone's condition, BTS' ARMY reacted to the incident. They took to their Twitter handle and expressed their thoughts and opinions.

A fan commented that Jungkook was ‘just a hilarious millionaire’, the same man who rolled towels until 2019, because ‘he didn’t own any pillows’. He continued that he got a thousand-dollar phone hanging on by ‘tape and prayers’ and that he asks to bring things home from every set but ‘drives a Mercedes Benz’. Another fan wrote that Jungkook is giving ‘a life lesson’ and that ‘the goal is to be rich, not look rich’. A netizen commented that he is a ‘casual millionaire’ who owns an apartment 10,00,000 times the size of his house, and yet he ‘prefers to live in the closet’.

It’s. A life lesson for everyone: the goal is to be rich, not look rich! — Yesenia Garcia (@MyaYesenia) March 7, 2021

He’s a casual millionaire that owns an apartment probably 1000000 times the size of my house, yet prefers to live in the closet ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ — ðŸŠ~Yoongi’s birthday!!!~ðŸŠ (@Shana81610164) March 7, 2021

He owns a house but it’s not as big as you’d expect. Their dorm is actually larger than his house. — á´®á´± toriâ· ðŸ§¨ HBD YOONGI (@tigerlilygguk) March 7, 2021

I’d say he’s living the straight male life. U go to his bathroom and prob only has 2/1 shampoo. — bighit basement dweller (@min_yoongdee) March 7, 2021

Several fans created memes and shared them on their respective Twitter accounts. a few of them also reacted to Jungkook's min-cho hair. A fan dropped a still from the live session and penned that they don’t have the right to rant about life when they ‘only have a thousand during payday’. Another one wrote that he is a millionaire who is ‘practising the broke college student life’. He continued that he can’t blame him as he is still in college.

we don't have the right to rant about life when we only have a thousand during payday , i'm so sad pic.twitter.com/X2RGNJkmxP — á´¸â±Ë¡ êª‘ê«€êª®á­™ êª‘ê«€êª®á­™ á´°áµƒÊ¸ â™¡â· (@sihyukiieeyeobo) March 7, 2021

Phone was on today's live, pillow i saw it videos from bts pop up: house of bts — Chicaâ· (@ursulawasright) March 7, 2021

i'll just say that i shouldn't have been drinking my tea when i read this and i'll leave it at that — á´®á´±nicoleâ· (@taetaeseyess) March 7, 2021

Him and his millionaire best friends are always so happy when the prize for a game is a 10 000 won coupon ðŸ˜… — Paxâ·ðŸ³ðŸŒ™ot7ðŸ“â˜€ï¸ðŸŠ (@CaranePax) March 7, 2021

He's a millionaire who practicing the broke college student life ðŸ˜­ can't blame him tho, he's still in college after all — ðŸŠNanaâ· #ItsSUGAHyungDayðŸ¥³ðŸŽ‚ (@613taetaefm) March 7, 2021

In the live session, Jungkook flaunted his faded blue coloured hair and donned a white t-shirt which he paired with a black leather jacket. The singer played several songs such as Abyss by Jin, Sweet Night by V, Blue Side by Jhope and Filter by Jimin’s solo. The former concluded the session by saying that he will be back soon and would meet ARMY’s through live sessions.