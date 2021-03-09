Last Updated:

BTS' Jungkook Shows His 'broken Phone', Fans Call Him A 'hilarious Millionaire'

In a recent live session, BTS' Jungkook revealed his broken phone and talked about how he taped it. BTS' ARMY have taken to Twitter and reacted to the incident

BTS' Jungkook

BTS' Jungkook recently did a live broadcast session from his official social media handle. In the live session, Jungkook flaunted his minty new hair colour, talked about his diet and even sang songs. During Jungkook's live session, when his phone buzzed, the former stated that it was a message from his agency, BigHit’s staff. He showed off his broken phone which he had taped.

BTS' ARMY reacts to Jungkook taping his broken phone 

In the live video session, Jungkook revealed that he had accidentally dropped his phone and the phone cracked. In order to hold it together, he had taped the phone. Witnessing Jungkook's phone's condition, BTS' ARMY reacted to the incident. They took to their Twitter handle and expressed their thoughts and opinions.

A fan commented that Jungkook was ‘just a hilarious millionaire’, the same man who rolled towels until 2019, because ‘he didn’t own any pillows’. He continued that he got a thousand-dollar phone hanging on by ‘tape and prayers’ and that he asks to bring things home from every set but ‘drives a Mercedes Benz’. Another fan wrote that Jungkook is giving ‘a life lesson’ and that ‘the goal is to be rich, not look rich’. A netizen commented that he is a ‘casual millionaire’ who owns an apartment 10,00,000 times the size of his house, and yet he ‘prefers to live in the closet’.

Several fans created memes and shared them on their respective Twitter accounts. a few of them also reacted to Jungkook's min-cho hair. A fan dropped a still from the live session and penned that they don’t have the right to rant about life when they ‘only have a thousand during payday’. Another one wrote that he is a millionaire who is ‘practising the broke college student life’. He continued that he can’t blame him as he is still in college.

In the live session, Jungkook flaunted his faded blue coloured hair and donned a white t-shirt which he paired with a black leather jacket. The singer played several songs such as Abyss by Jin, Sweet Night by V, Blue Side by Jhope and Filter by Jimin’s solo. The former concluded the session by saying that he will be back soon and would meet ARMY’s through live sessions.

 

 

