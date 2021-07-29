BTS' Jungkook Sings 'Running Through The Night'; Singer Seori Expresses Gratitude

Jungkook is one of the popular members of the South Korean boy band named BTS who recently appeared on the BTS In The Soop with all other members. As Jungkook began humming the song, Running Through The Night, sung by a prolific South Korean singer, Seori, the latter was overwhelmed with joy. She recently spoke to the team of Hindustan Times and opened up on how she felt when she learnt that BTS’ Jungkook listened to her song.

Seori’s reaction to Jungkook singing her song, Running Through The Night

As Seori was thrilled to know that Jungkook listened to the song from her first album, she stated that no matter how hard she would think about it, she was amazed and couldn’t believe that something like this happened to her. She even revealed how it was more fascinating because it was from her first album. Expressing her delight in knowing that Jungkook knew her song and said good things about it, she stated how it gave her a lot of motivation and support that many people thought positively towards her work.

While sharing a note of gratitude for Jungkook and all the fans, she stated how she too has an ARMY who recognised, supported her and motivated her to work hard and make a better song. When asked about what inspired her while making Running Through The Night, she revealed that when she was writing the song, she rode a bike downtown at night for the first time in a while and felt so free and realised that she could use the night as a time that leads to freedom. Revealing the reason why she wanted to write this song, she mentioned that it was mostly the night when people needed that ‘time’ after a busy day.

Seori recently collaborated with TXT (Tomorrow X Together) on one of their new songs 1x0=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You). Speaking about it, she mentioned how TXT Sunbaenim’s music was so good that she was delighted when she received the chance to participate. Speaking on the reaction received by the fans on their song, she stated that she worked hard not to spoil the good song and not to let them or TXT’s fans, MOA, down and added how she was so happy that MOA gave them good feedback and support.

IMAGE: JUNGKOOK/SEORI INSTAGRAM

