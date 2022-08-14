The members of the South Korean boy band BTS are currently focusing on their individual careers. After J-Hope moved the audience with his new album Jack In The Box, it is Jungkook who is all set to leave fans spellbound with his new photoshoot. The K-Pop star recently dropped the official teaser of his upcoming photoshoot Mood 'Inner Self' and left fans stunned.

BTS member Jungkook took to the band's Twitter handle to drop a mysterious picture of himself on August 11. The K-Pop star captioned the picture, "Me, Myself, and Jung Kook," and left everyone startled. While fans could not stop drooling over Jungkook's look, the K-Pop band recently dropped the first-ever teaser of his Mood 'Inner Self' shoot.

The short clip shows a unique but mysterious side of the band's youngest member Jungkook. He is seemingly all enthralling, emotional and vague in the teaser. As per several reports, Jungkook's photos are a part of a new BTS project. Moreover, pictures of the other six members - RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V and Suga - will also be revealed shortly. For the concept photo shoot, the Left And Right crooner opted for an intense theme.

BTS ARMY reacts to Jungkook's Mood 'Inner Self' teaser

The teaser has over 5.8 million views and 45,000 comments. BTS ARMY was seemingly startled by watching the teaser of Mood 'Inner Self' concept shoot. A fan penned, "NOT YOU DROPPING THIS AT US WITHOUT A WARNING OMG," while another wrote, "This concept is killing now Jeon JUNGKOOK." A Twitter user wrote, "visual representation of armys when JUNGKOOK photo drops." Another one penned, "CRAZY HOW GOT VAMPIRE JUNGKOOK ON THE ANNIVERSARY OF 190811."

visual representation of armys when JUNGKOOK photo drops pic.twitter.com/4VhelHLhV2 — hope⁷ (@winnttaebear) August 11, 2022

Meanwhile, BTS members Jungkook, Jin, V and Suga recently collaborated with international artists Benny Blanca and Snoop Dogg for the track Bad Decisions. the track was released on August 10. the track is a pre-release single from Benny Blanco’s upcoming full-length album. The official music video of the track has over 27 million views on YouTube so far. Take a look at the track here.

Image: Instagram/@jungkook.97