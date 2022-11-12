BTS' Jungkook To Perform At The Opening Ceremony Of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The South Korean boy band BTS members are currently focusing on their individual careers. After, J-Hope and Jin, the rest of the members are all set to unveil their solo albums soon. While Jungkook is working on his album, he will also be seen performing at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

After many speculations, BTS' agency Bighit Entertainment recently announced Jungkook's involvement in the official soundtrack of the FIFA World Cup. The statement further added Jungkook would also perform at the World Cup's opening ceremony later this month.

The statement read, "Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!"

Previously, the BTS member was spotted in Qatar filming a video. As his photos and videos surfaced on social media, his fans speculated it was for the music video of the FIFA 2022 soundtrack.

Fans react to Bighit's announcement about Jungkook's performance

BTS fan ARMY was left divided after Bighit confirmed Jungkook's performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. While some wanted the entire musical group to perform at the opening ceremony, some were proud of Jungkook.

A fan wrote, "No because this is absolutely historical my god jungkook being part of the soundtrack of the biggest sport event AND PERFORMING FOR THE OPENING CEREMONY OF THE WORLD CUP????? i’m so proud of him i could literally cry," while another Twitterati penned, "Hoseok solo debut stage in lollapalooza, seokjin solo debut stage in a stadium with 70k+ capacity and jungkook's solo debut stage at the fifa world cup... they are unmatched." A Twitter user also penned, "I waited for months, it's disappointing not to see all the members for this song and performance"

no because this is absolutely historical my god jungkook being part of the soundtrack of the biggest sport event AND PERFORMING FOR THE OPENING CEREMONY OF THE WORLD CUP????? i’m so proud of him i could literally cry — lau⁷ (@jvnggkuk) November 12, 2022

hoseok solo debut stage in lollapalooza, seokjin solo debut stage in a stadium with 70k+ capacity and jungkook's solo debut stage at the fifa world cup... they are unmatched — sen⁷ 💙 (@sugatradamus) November 12, 2022

I waited for months, it's disappointing not to see all the members for this song and performance — bbybear (@LKa20152466) November 12, 2022

I'm BTS fan, I'm Jungkook fan and I love them. But I'm disappointed... you can't say you want a better world, fight against injustice and then perform at World Cup in Qatar.

I am not supporting this soundtrack nor this performance. And no I'm not proud of this act. — meriwa (@Meriwa7) November 12, 2022

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit