BTS' Jungkook To Perform THIS Track At FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony; Details Inside

South Korean boy band BTS' youngest member Jungkook is all set to perform at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Meanwhile, Jungkook has reached Qatar and was spotted shooting on the streets of the city. While the singer is gearing up for the opening ceremony, Bighit Entertainment recently shared details and unveiled the song he would perform.

Ahead of the opening ceremony, BTS' agency Bighit Entertainment recently released a statement on the social media platform Weverse on Saturday, November 19. In the statement, the agency revealed details about Jungkook's performance and revealed he would perform his official track titled Dreamers.

The statement read, "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We’d like to inform you about BTS Jungkook’s participation in the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. At the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Jung Kook will be performing the official soundtrack Dreamers." It further added, "[Opening Ceremony Information] - Time> 17:40 PM - 18:10 PM, November 20 (AST- Arabia Standard Time)> 23:40 PM, November 20 - 00:10 AM, November 21 (KST)- Channel List for Viewing: Link We ask for your interest in BTS Jung Kook’s performance at the World Cup opening ceremony. Thank you."

BTS also announced that the official music video of Dreamers would be out on November 22.

BTS' fan ARMY expressed their excitement about the singer's new track. A fan wrote, "ALL EYES ON JUNGKOOK OHMYGOD HE LOOKS SO GOOD. CANT WAIT FOR THE SONG DREAMERS BY JK IS COMING," while another penned, "Can't wait to see him on FIFA World Cup Qatar my man so proud of you." A fan also wrote, "Oh My God Jeon Jungkook I'm so excited eagerly looking forward to it it."

Jungkook's FIFA World Cup opening ceremony performance announcement

After many speculations, Bighit Entertainment announced Jungkook's involvement in the official soundtrack of the FIFA World Cup, last week. The statement further revealed the K-Pop star would also perform at the opening ceremony. The statement read, "Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!"

