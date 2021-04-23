BTS' Jungkook Trends Online As He Debuts Purple Hair In Virgil Abloh's Instagram Story

BTS fans are freaking out over Jungkook’s new hair colour. BTS has now been announced as Louis Vuitton’s new house ambassadors. For this announcement, BTS sat down for a virtual chat with Louis Vuitton’s Virgil Abloh, but more than the chat, Jungkook’s new hair colour stole the show. Soon, BTS’ Jungkook began trending on Twitter.

BTS’ Jungkook trends online, all thanks to Virgil Abloh’s Instagram story

K-pop group BTS trend on Twitter quite a lot with updates about her personal life and careers. After celebrating the success of their hit single Dynamite, the group recently performed at the Grammys 2021. They were also nominated in the Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance category. Now, BTS has added a new feather to their hat.

BTS’ members are now the newest House Ambassadors of Louis Vuitton. BTS and Louis Vuitton recently announced this collaboration social media. For the same announcement, Virgil Abloh spoke to BTS on a virtual video call and posted snippets of it on his Instagram. The BTS ARMY was quick to notice a few hair colour and hairstyle changes amongst the group members.

But more than anybody else, Jungkook’s purple hair grabbed the most attention. As mentioned earlier, this hair colour change quickly went viral as fans started trending screenshots of this video chat on social media. Jungkook’s hair became a hot topic of discussion amongst the BTS ARMY. Take a look at these tweets about BTS’ Jungkook’s purple hair below.

HELLO!??!?! JUNGKOOK WITH PURPLE HAIR OMG?!?! pic.twitter.com/OCktKB2dwr — jk updates â˜… (@jjklve) April 23, 2021

HOSEOK DE BLONDE HAIR E JUNGKOOK DE PURPLE HAIR, ISSO EH UM SONHO? https://t.co/ecr2XME56h — Ø˜ (@kooknep) April 23, 2021

JUNGKOOK DE PURPLE HAIR??? O JK TÁ DE CABELOS ROXO ???????? pic.twitter.com/DO5MQeHRNz — luÉ—â· â™¡ É“tà¸£ (@pakjiminz) April 23, 2021

I GONE FOR A HOUR AND HOBI'S BLONDE HAIR AND JUNGKOOK PURPLE OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/tpOX3lkVV9 — Yoonmin's Bitchâ·|| ia (@RESPECT_NAMJOON) April 23, 2021

Jungkook purple hair blonde hobi https://t.co/8lRH2T7ngK — Shabeeba Shaifudheen (@shabee_shrabs) April 23, 2021

BTS’ Jungkook also became a hot topic of discussion when he debuted his blue hair colour look. Jungkook’s blue hair selfie quickly went viral and fans could not get enough of it. The Golden Maknae of the group is known for creating headlines for the smallest of reasons, right from selling out his favourite kombucha to increasing the sales of his favourite fabric softener.

Apart from BTS’ Jungkook, other BTS members’ looks also grabbed attention. For example, J-Hope now has blonde hair, whereas Jimin covered his hair with a baseball cap, but seems to have gone blonde as well. BTS leader RM also chose to cover his head with a hat, and fans are considering this a new hair colour change as well. BTS’ Taehyung, Suga, and Jin also sported similar mullet hairstyles.

Image Credit: Jungkook Instagram