BTS' Jungkook, V, Jin & J-Hope Surprise ARMY By Going LIVE Ahead Of PTDS Concert In Seoul

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, South Korean idol band BTS is all set to meet their fans in person at the Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul. With only a few days remaining for the big event, the seven member band—Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook— is leaving no stone unturned to present their fans, called ARMY, a bigger and grander show. Currently preparing for the same, the members seldom LIVE sessions with fans to interact with them.

However, on March 6, 2022, the entire fandom was surprised to receive a notification of a BTS LIVE and find four members namely Jungkook, V, Jin and J-Hope together at the session. As per the fans on Twitter, this would mark the K-pop band's fourth LIVE session this year. Check out what happened at the LIVE and how the ARMY reacted to it.

Junkook, V, Jin & J-Hope on BTS LIVE

The four members endearingly called 'Taekook' (Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkoo) and 2seok (Kim Seok Jin and Jung Ho Seok) conducted a short LIVE session where they relished on some fast food and chatted with their fans. However, the BTS members did not forget to add their charm and shenanigans to the LIVE session as fans were able to capture some fond moments from the session. Moreover, the session comes just days before the highly anticipated Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul.

This was so funny Jungkook didn't had Jin's number in his phone and Taehyung asking him isn't Jin your friend... Poor baby trying to explain it's a new phone... No one can beat Jinkook chaos😭😭😭 this BTS live was best and so fun😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sqcAMuHIN5 — Tina 🐯👼| It's MIN March😼🍊🐱 (@MaknaesF) March 6, 2022

Jungkook : PARTY PARTY YEAH

This will forever be iconic 💖



BTS LIVE 💜#VLIVE



pic.twitter.com/MsKmONX0eK — Moonie⁷🌙 (@btsOT7_613) March 6, 2022

KIM TAEHYUNG IS DOING HIS TATA MIC FACE ON THEIR BTS LIVE. HE’S SO CUTE pic.twitter.com/VTixTfiuQ3 — ❆𝔼.L.𝕊.∀❆ 😼 MIN MARCH 😼 (@yoongist__sg9) March 6, 2022

From Jin sporting his long black hair to V and Jungkook bickering amongst each other, ARMY shared several moments of the session on Twitter. One fan wrote, ''Taehyung and Jungkook bickering while Jin and Hobi sitting politely like the responsibile hyungs they are is the most adorable interaction you'd see today!!'' Check out the highlights of the new BTS LIVE session.

The sniff, the snuff, and the nod of “yes, that was good” in the end.



🥲 #taejin BTS LIVE

Kim Taehyung

Kim Seokjin#BTS @BTS_twt



pic.twitter.com/FaY0MuRtlY — The Ballad of Min Yoongi⁷ (@YouknowIknow39) March 6, 2022

Taehyung and Jungkook bickering while Jin and Hobi sitting politely like the responsibile hyungs they are is the most adorable interaction you'd see today!! 💜



Taekook #taekook #2seok

BTS LIVE

BANGTAN LIVE pic.twitter.com/xX4uzmPYPr — Bloom's Tae⁷ (@assortedtae) March 6, 2022

For the unversed, the hotly buzzed Permission To Dance On Stage- Seoul first concert will be held from March 10 to March 13, 2022, at Olympic Stadium. The concerts will be held in-person as well as streamed LIVE for the audience across the globe. as per BTS' managing company, Big Hit Entertainment, It will be held in compliance with COVID-19 healthcare guidance and rules.

THE WAY JEON JUNGKOOK SAYING GOODBYE ON BTS LIVE IS SO SOFT.pic.twitter.com/6b2sGs2KvS — ⟬⟭ᴮᴱ Ninong Kookie ⁷ ⟭⟬ | ia (@tanniekosmossss) March 6, 2022

Image: Twitter/@joonskosmos