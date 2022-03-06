Last Updated:

BTS' Jungkook, V, Jin & J-Hope Surprise ARMY By Going LIVE Ahead Of PTDS Concert In Seoul

BTS' four members namely Jungkook, V, Jin and J-Hope gave a surprise to the fans by going LIVE ahead of their Permission To Dance On Stage concert.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
bts

Image: Twitter/@joonskosmos


Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, South Korean idol band BTS is all set to meet their fans in person at the Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul. With only a few days remaining for the big event, the seven member band—Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook— is leaving no stone unturned to present their fans, called ARMY, a bigger and grander show. Currently preparing for the same, the members seldom LIVE sessions with fans to interact with them. 

However, on March 6, 2022, the entire fandom was surprised to receive a notification of a BTS LIVE and find four members namely Jungkook, V, Jin and J-Hope together at the session. As per the fans on Twitter, this would mark the K-pop band's fourth LIVE session this year. Check out what happened at the LIVE and how the ARMY reacted to it. 

Junkook, V, Jin & J-Hope on BTS LIVE

The four members endearingly called 'Taekook' (Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkoo) and 2seok (Kim Seok Jin and Jung Ho Seok) conducted a short LIVE session where they relished on some fast food and chatted with their fans. However, the BTS members did not forget to add their charm and shenanigans to the LIVE session as fans were able to capture some fond moments from the session. Moreover, the session comes just days before the highly anticipated Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul.

From Jin sporting his long black hair to V and Jungkook bickering amongst each other, ARMY shared several moments of the session on Twitter. One fan wrote, ''Taehyung and Jungkook bickering while Jin and Hobi sitting politely like the responsibile hyungs they are is the most adorable interaction you'd see today!!'' Check out the highlights of the new BTS LIVE session.

For the unversed, the hotly buzzed Permission To Dance On Stage- Seoul first concert will be held from March 10 to March 13, 2022, at Olympic Stadium. The concerts will be held in-person as well as streamed LIVE for the audience across the globe. as per BTS' managing company, Big Hit Entertainment, It will be held in compliance with COVID-19 healthcare guidance and rules. 

Image: Twitter/@joonskosmos

Tags: bts, jungkook, jin
First Published:
