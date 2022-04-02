Kim Taehyung, aka V, is one of the most popular members of the South Korean boy band BTS. The singer enjoys a massive social media following with over 38.4 million Instagram followers. While the BTS fan ARMY never fails to shower the band members with their immense love, Kim Taehyung always gives them reasons to drool over him more. He recently took the internet by storm as he was seen showing off his ace dance moves in a jazz club filled with old couples.

BTS' V recently dropped a video of him dancing in a jazz bar among a bunch of old couples. V looked dapper in a white shirt, grey pants and white shoes as he stole hearts with his flawless dance moves. The singer was dancing to a live band singing Fly Me To The Moon by Frank Sinatra. Sharing the video, V wrote, "Shall we dance?" on his Instagram.

BTS ARMY reacts to V's dance moves

V surely took over the internet with his video of dancing to the classic song as his fans could not stop gushing over his beautiful moves and charming attitude. The microblogging site Twitter saw a plethora of reactions coming from V's fans as they also trended a series of hashtags. Hashtags, such as "Kim Taehyung" and "Taetae" were used in tens of thousands of posts on the social media platform.

A Twitter user called V a "fine man," while others called him Jack from Titanic. "If you told me Kim Taehyung was going to rock up to a dive bar jazz club and dance surrounded by older people I would believe you 100% and that's why I love him," quipped a fan, while another wrote, "I'm crying I bet none of those old couples at the jazz club have any idea that Kim Taehyung of BTS is sashaying around on the dance floor in front of them."

omg kim taehyung what a fine man pic.twitter.com/Y2ZCGFVZjg — .·͙☽ (@taeteland) April 1, 2022

Kim taehyung is giving the titanic aura, he’s jack 😭 pic.twitter.com/NCzPIZ1ntD — THV🎄 (@Taehyungimpact) April 2, 2022

If you told me Kim Taehyung was going to rock up to a dive bar jazz club and dance surrounded by older people I would believe you 100% and that's why I love him pic.twitter.com/wLqV2u4TGR — please get me out of here (@RogueAmericana) April 1, 2022

I'm crying I bet none of those old couples at the jazz club have any idea that Kim Taehyung of BTS is sashaying around on the dance floor in front of them — 🚀134340 miles from sanity⁷💫 (@naija0329) April 1, 2022

Meanwhile, BTS' common Twitter handle, which is used by the entire band, is dedicating each day to its seven members. Earlier, the BTS handle was changed to Jimin's page which also had the singer;'s childhood photo as the profile picture. Now, the Twitter handle has V's funny pictures on their profile. The singer could be seen playing some unusual gold in the cover photo.

from "anyway, park jimin." to "no kim taehyung" vmin are too cute i cant pic.twitter.com/zHeScqkID2 — hourly jimin (@hourlyjmn) April 1, 2022

Image: Instagram/@thv