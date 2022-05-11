Last Updated:

BTS' Kim Taehyung Treats ARMY With New Romantic Track; Reveals He'll Delete It Later

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung recently treated his fans with a new romantic track, only to reveal that he would be deleting the number shortly after. Know more.

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung recently treated his fans with a new romantic track, only to reveal that he would be deleting it shortly after. While speaking to the BTS ARMY on Weverse, the K-pop sensation mentioned that he is planning to let go of another song. As translated by Taehyung’s fan account, The Tae Print, the artist said, “I have one more song to delete/throw away.. do you want to listen to it?"

Soon after, BTS' Twitter handle posted a couple of videos of Kim Taehyung seated at his workstation as he plays the unreleased track in the backdrop. Taehyung was heard singing the track in English, with its lyrics going like "And 3 in the morning and I’m still thinking of you, but forevermore, I love you."

BTS' Kim Taehyung treats ARMY with a new romantic track only to delete it later 

Calling V ‘Daddy Taehyung’, a fan asked the singer what he was up to at such odd hours. “Daddy Taehyung.. are you sleeping?" the ARMY asked with Kim dropping the unreleased song in response. Clad in a white t-shirt, V shared two videos of him grooving to the track. Take a look. 

For the benefit of all BTS fans, some people also shared full lyrics of the song. "I think I like you, It Should be like, It should be ?¹, Something I like, I'm falling you uhhh, Something I like, It should be love like going without uh," the lyrics read.

BTS ARMY instantly fell in love with the track and further expressed their sadness and disappointment with Kim deleting it.  One Twitterati wrote, "Still can’t believe that this masterpiece u r throwing away i mean this is so beautiful and so good n at the same time i can’t wait to hear more n more u r doing so good and im so proud of u this song is so beautiful this made me really emotional today i love u. (sic)" Others also requested him to not remove the song. 

Meanwhile, the boy band is gearing up for the release of their comeback album Proof. Scheduled for release on 10 June 2022, it contains a total of 19 tracks including their past tracks.

(Image: @BTS_TWT/Twitter)

