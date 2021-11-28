Last Updated:

BTS' LA Concert: A Glimpse Into V, Jungkook & Other BTS Members' Looks For Day 1

BTS’ much-awaited ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ LA 2021 concert finally took place on November 27. The concert will take place for 4 consecutive day.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
BTS
1/6
Twitter/@BTS_twt

BTS's first-ever live concert after the pandemic 'Permission To Dance' took place on November 27. The boys had several outfit changes during the concert. They first rocked a white ensemble.

BTS
2/6
Instagram/@bts0613rm

The boys later opted for a more casual look, with Jin and J-hoping wearing white, while the others opted for black.

BTS
3/6
Twitter/@BTS_twt

Jin shared a selfie as he showed off his casual look and a cute headpiece. 

BTS
4/6
Twitter/@jiminbudols

Fans fawned over Park Ji-Min's look from the first day of the BTS concert.

BTS
5/6
Twitter/@BTS_twt

The leader of the group Rap Monster/RM also shared a selfie showing off his look from the concert. 

BTS
6/6
Instagram/@KimTaehyung

V rocked the all-black look as he matched his zipper with a black coloured beanie. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: BTS, BTS LA Concert, Jungkook
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
IN PICTURES: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur attend 'Jersey' trailer launch in Mumbai

IN PICTURES: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur attend 'Jersey' trailer launch in Mumbai
International Emmy Awards 2021: Celebrities who aced glamour quotient at red carpet

International Emmy Awards 2021: Celebrities who aced glamour quotient at red carpet
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com