BTS' LA Concert: A Glimpse Into V, Jungkook & Other BTS Members' Looks For Day 1

28th November, 2021

The leader of the group Rap Monster/RM also shared a selfie showing off his look from the concert.

Fans fawned over Park Ji-Min's look from the first day of the BTS concert.

The boys later opted for a more casual look, with Jin and J-hoping wearing white, while the others opted for black.

BTS's first-ever live concert after the pandemic 'Permission To Dance' took place on November 27. The boys had several outfit changes during the concert. They first rocked a white ensemble.

