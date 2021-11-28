Last Updated:

Watch | BTS' LA Concert Live: BTS' Leader RM Gives Speech: 'We Are Bullet, You Are Our Proof'

As glimpses from the BTS LA concert are coming on social media, it showed how the BTS leader, RM gave a powerful speech for the Army. Watch.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
BTS RM

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial


As the BTS Army is thoroughly enjoying the BTS' Permission to Dance concert at the SoFi Stadium in LA, they have been sharing videos and photos from the live event. One of the latest videos recently revealed how the BTS band leader, Kim Namjoon, popularly known as RM, gave an amazing speech for the fans. 

BTS Permission to Dance concert will be held for four consecutive days in Los Angeles while the other details have been mentioned below. Read on. 

Watch BTS Permission to Dance concert glimpses 

One of the BTS Army members recently took to Twitter and posted a video clip in which the BTS boy band leader, RM can be seen addressing the crowd with his powerful speech. He began by stating how he was thinking while sitting on the bus that he will definitely miss this moment in his 40s, 50s and 60s. Adding to it, he addressed the Army and said that their fans were proof of their existence, their value, their breath, their love and peace and hailed that they were their proof. RM further said that the BTS band were the 'bullet' while the Army was their 'proof' which makes their connection 'Bulletproof.' Watch the full video-

READ | BTS' Concert Live Stream: How to watch BTS Permission to Dance on Stage Concert Live

 

How to live stream BTS concert?

It will be disappointing for all the fans to know that the BTS LA concert will be an offline concert held at SoFi Stadium at 7:30 p.m. PST/ 10:30 p.m. ET on November 27, 2021. However, on the fourth day of the four-day schedule, ARMY can live stream concert. on the provided link- https://venewlive.com/concerts/bts-ptd-onstage-la/#/

READ | BTS' Permission To Dance Offline Concert: Date, Venue, Start & End time, Songs list & more

Concert dates

November 27th, 7.30 PM PST/ 10.30 PM ET/ November 28th, 12.30 PM KST (Offline concert)

November 28th, 7.30 PM PST/ 10.30 PM ET/ November 29th, 12.30 PM KST (offline concert)

December 1st, 7.30 PM PST, 10.30 PM ET/  December 2nd, 12.30 PM KST 

December 2nd, 7.30 PM PST/ 10.30 PM ET/ December 3rd, 12.30 PM KST (streamed online and offline)

 

BTS songs setlist at Permission To Dance concert

 

  • On
  • An orchestral version of Black Swan
  • Fire
  • Blue And Grey
  • My Universe
  • Stay
  • Young Forever
  • LGO
  • Dynamite
  • I Need U
  • WAB: Eternal
  • Answer: Love Myself
  • Idol
  • Permission To Dance
  • BWL
  • Disease

 

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial

READ | BTS' Permission To Dance concert Live: Jimin's special message leaves ARMY in tears; Watch
READ | BTS' LA concert Live: Twitter is going gaga over Jin's new apple haircut, 'OMG, too cute'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: BTS, RM, BTS concert
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com