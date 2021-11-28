Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial
As the BTS Army is thoroughly enjoying the BTS' Permission to Dance concert at the SoFi Stadium in LA, they have been sharing videos and photos from the live event. One of the latest videos recently revealed how the BTS band leader, Kim Namjoon, popularly known as RM, gave an amazing speech for the fans.
BTS Permission to Dance concert will be held for four consecutive days in Los Angeles while the other details have been mentioned below. Read on.
One of the BTS Army members recently took to Twitter and posted a video clip in which the BTS boy band leader, RM can be seen addressing the crowd with his powerful speech. He began by stating how he was thinking while sitting on the bus that he will definitely miss this moment in his 40s, 50s and 60s. Adding to it, he addressed the Army and said that their fans were proof of their existence, their value, their breath, their love and peace and hailed that they were their proof. RM further said that the BTS band were the 'bullet' while the Army was their 'proof' which makes their connection 'Bulletproof.' Watch the full video-
Our leader….— BTSCupsleeveUSA ⁷ 💜🐳 PTD LA ✈️ (@BTSCupsleeveUSA) November 28, 2021
“YOU are our PROOf”
-Namjoon#NAMJOON #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA_Day1 #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA #BTSSoFiStadium #PermissionToDanceOnStage pic.twitter.com/HMgg8Rxtex
It will be disappointing for all the fans to know that the BTS LA concert will be an offline concert held at SoFi Stadium at 7:30 p.m. PST/ 10:30 p.m. ET on November 27, 2021. However, on the fourth day of the four-day schedule, ARMY can live stream concert. on the provided link- https://venewlive.com/concerts/bts-ptd-onstage-la/#/
November 27th, 7.30 PM PST/ 10.30 PM ET/ November 28th, 12.30 PM KST (Offline concert)
November 28th, 7.30 PM PST/ 10.30 PM ET/ November 29th, 12.30 PM KST (offline concert)
December 1st, 7.30 PM PST, 10.30 PM ET/ December 2nd, 12.30 PM KST
December 2nd, 7.30 PM PST/ 10.30 PM ET/ December 3rd, 12.30 PM KST (streamed online and offline)
