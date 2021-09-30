BTS Label Big Hit Music Files Criminal Complaints Against Malicious Comments, Rumours

South Korean entertainment company Big Hit Music has recently provided an update on the legal proceedings against perpetrators of spreading malicious comments online against BTS. South Korean boyband BTS became a global phenomenon over the years which also made them susceptible to malicious comments and rumours on several social media platforms. From false dating rumours to insults, multiple individuals have been charged with criminal offences.

Big Hit Music updates on legal proceedings for BTS

According to a report by Soompi, the label released a lengthy statement updating the BTS ARMY on the legal proceedings against the defamatory comments online against the boyband. The perpetrators were recognised on the grounds of ill-intentioned criticism, the spread of groundless information, sexual harassment, personal attacks and defamation. Revealing that the company has collected sufficient evidence, Big Hit Music scoured blogs, portal cafes and social media for comments that fit into the above categories. The statement read,

''Our company has collected evidence for malicious comments and postings on online communities, blogs, portal cafés, and social media that exceed the bounds of ordinary expression of opinions and include defamation based on false information and socially unacceptable postings through our monitoring initiatives as well as from information submitted by fans, and have filed criminal complaints against multiple individuals for defamation (Article 70 of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communication Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc.) and insult (Article 311 of the Criminal Act).''

Along with this, the label revealed that additional charges were filed against the perpetrators who showed no remorse and continued with their act despite undergoing investigation for their criminal activities. The statement further read, ''We will continue to initiate strict measures to ensure that perpetrators who engage in these malicious acts are prosecuted to the full extent of the law, and our policy of no settlement and no leniency remains in effect.''

yessss bighit sue them pic.twitter.com/nW1vxLO5pS — naya⁷ 🪐🌌 (@bts_bbmochi) September 30, 2021

Promising the BTS ARMY about regularly monitoring the online platforms for malicious comments, the label added, ''We regularly collect evidence and file criminal complaints through constant and real-time monitoring of online postings in all channels including BTS’s Twitter, blog and YouTube as well as via our hotline. We ask that you make continued use of our hotline (protect@bighitmusic.com) to report any cases of abuse.''

