BTS' Label Big Hit Sues Perpetrators Behind Spreading False Rumours About The K-pop Band

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS is known for their humongous fan base called ARMY spread across the world. Since their debut in 2013, the seven-member band -- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook--has reigned over the music charts across the globe owing to the love and support of their fans. Each member of the band has enjoyed success and appreciation over the years.

However, being a public figure comes with its own setbacks as the South Korean septet has to often face false rumours and reports regarding their personal and professional life. From speculations of dating to being accused of plagiarism, BTS has managed to tackle such claims successfully, thanks to the band's competent management company Big Hit Entertainment. With an aim to maintain the band's privacy and professional dignity, the company has now filed a lawsuit against the people responsible for spreading rumours.

BTS' Big Hit label sues perpetrators for spreading malicious rumours

Taking to BTS' official WeVerse handle, Big Hit Entertainment issued a statement to update the ARMY on the legal proceedings against the online perpetrators. In the statement, the company clarified that they have filed 'multiple criminal complaints' on the grounds of 'personal attacks on online channels and online posts containing defamation'. They also provided update on two such cases by writing,

''We have filed a suit against a perpetrator who has injured our artists’ reputation and spread false information by putting together rumours about BTS with malicious intent for defamation and obstruction of business. Under the Criminal Act, Article 314 (1), a person who committed obstruction of business may face up to five years in prison or be fined up to 15 million won.''

They sued another user after receiving reports over their actions that can lead to defamation of BTS. The person was held responsible for creating posts ''containing false information about our artists grounded on serious levels of delusion and nonsensical logic not only on social media sites, online communities, DC Inside, YouTube but even on a product review section of a commercial brand website.''

Meanwhile, BTS is currently preparing for its highly anticipated performance at the 64th annual Grammy award ceremony on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Image: Instagram/@bts_is_my_path_