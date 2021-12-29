BTS Label Gives Update On Lawsuit Over Malicious Activities; Gets Compensation Of $7582

Touted as one of the most popular bands in the world, BTS' agency, BigHit label, recently shared an update on the lawsuits filed against the anonymous perpetrators of online hate activities targeting the group. The agency had decided to take legal actions in September against online haters involved in ill-intentioned criticism, the spread of groundless information, sexual harassment, personal attacks and defamation. The perpetrators were identified with the help of fans as well as their regular monitoring efforts.

Update on lawsuit against malicious activities

As per Soompi, BigHit issued a statement to inform the fans about the legal proceedings against the netizens targeting the band online. The statement read, ''We have recently filed additional criminal complaints using new information provided by fans as well as collected through our monitoring initiatives. Our company initiates strong legal action against personal attacks and the spread of groundless information related to BTS.''

They continued, ''We are taking every action possible, civil or criminal, especially against YouTube and DC Inside accounts who repeatedly engage in such activities. We have submitted legal complaints against anonymous perpetrators who have engaged in such activities without the use of their real names or nicknames, and we have also filed criminal complaints against those who have been periodically changing their nicknames and their respective accounts by collecting data on the nicknames used and the posts they uploaded through constant and real-time monitoring.''

Additionally, the agency also filed Civil suits for damages as they informed, ''We have taken additional legal action against perpetrators who have continued to engage in malicious activities without remorse even while undergoing investigation for their criminal activities. Additional civil suits for damages were filed against those who were convicted of criminal charges.''

Compensation of 9 million won

In a major win for the fans and the band, the company won a lawsuit and got compensated for the damage. The statement read, ''Recently, a lawsuit for damages filed against those who were sentenced to criminal fines was ruled in favour of the company, and the ruling was finalized with a total of 9 million won (approximately $7,582) ordered in damages. We will ensure that the damages are compensated in full to send a clear message that those who engage in criminal activities will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law – both criminal and civil – and that they will bear the heavy responsibility of their actions.''

BigHit label assured the fans that they would continue to make legal proceedings against online haters and safeguard the band from any kind of malicious activities online that would tarnish their image.

Image: Twitter/@BTS_BIGHIT