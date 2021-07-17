BTS Leader RM Gives The Beloved ARMY A Sneak Peek Into His New Studio In HYBE Headquarters

The South Korean boy band BTS enjoys a massive fanbase across the world whom they call its ARMY. While the ARMY follows every step of the band members, BTS also keeps them updated about its professional lives. BTS often conducts several impromptu live sessions and drops various videos on its official YouTube channel. RM, the group leader, recently updated his fans about his new hairdo and thanked them for making Butter a worldwide success. The South Korean rapper also took his fans on a small tour inside the new studio.

RM makes some revelations in his recent live stream

The South Korean rapper and BTS leader RM recently hosted a VLive live stream to update his fans about some of the new changes in his life. The rapper kept his live stream short and shared his new look with his fans. RM bid adieu to his blue hair and changed them to grey and black. He also had his hair cut short. The Bicycle singer then thanked the ARMY for the love they gave to Butter. While moving forward in the live stream, RM also showed his fans his new studio in the HYBE headquarters.

A sneak peek into RM's new studio

RM gave a sneak peek into his studio during the live session. The studio had RM's cool and calm vibe. The spacious room had several paintings on the wall and some Kaws' figurines on open shelves. The rapper also had a three-piece living room set up in his studio. During the session, the Persona singer mentioned that his studio is not fully complete yet. He further mentioned that the studio's carpet still needs to be done. Take a look at RM's new studio.

RM's studio location

RM's new studio is situated in HYBE's new headquarters. As per a report by Soompi, Big Hit Entertainment (HYBE) changed its headquarters to Yongsan, Seoul. The headquarter building consists of 19 floors above the ground and seven underground floors. Reportedly, the building will also have a museum in its basement and will house three different sections- entertainment production, office and employee welfare.

IMAGE: BTS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.