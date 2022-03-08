BTS' Leader RM Posts Ahead Of PTDS Seoul Concert; See How Other Members Are Preparing

The entire fandom is buzzing with excitement to witness the South Korean boyband BTS perform in person on the stage at the Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul concert. Moreover, fans who will be unable to attend the concert can enjoy via LIVE streaming across the globe. The PTDS concert with be conducted in compliance with safety norms placed by the authorities in light of the pandemic.

Although there would be a number of protocols that the fans, called ARMY, will need to follow in order to attend the concert, it has not dimmed down their anticipation. Considering the grand scale of BTS concerts in the past, ARMY is expecting nothing less than a spectacular show from the band. Ahead of the BTS Seoul concert, check out how the members are preparing.

RM's post ahead of Permission To Dance On Stage concert Seoul

Taking to his individual Instagram handle, the leader of the band RM, real name Kim Namjoon, shared a picture of a board that read, ''PTD On Stage Seoul''. The sign was accompanied by a purple light stick and a flower vase. It was enough to fuel the fans' anticipation As RM shared the post with the caption, ''#mood.''

RM is not the only one who shared a glimpse into his preparation for the highly anticipated concert as earlier, J-Hope shared mirror selfies from the practice room with the caption, ''D-7¹...Our ARMY has strength strength strength²!!!

#PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL #IfWeAreTogether_WeDontNeedPermission.'' Similarly, the youngest member of the band, Jungkook shared a look into his practice ahead of the concert with the caption, ''D-6. LET'S GOOOOOOOO #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL #IfWeAreTogether_WeDontNeedPermission.''

Suga also hopped on the trend by posting selfies from the practice room with the caption, ''D-5 LET'S GOOOO!!

#PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL #IfWeAreTogether_WeDontNeedPermission.'' Jimin also shared goofy selfies ahead of the concert by writing, ''D-4 wait just a little bit #JIMIN #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL #IfWeAreTogether_WeDontNeedPermission.'' The oldest member of the band, Jin also shared a post from the practice room with the caption, ''Currently practicing (jweke, jwehope) #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL #IfWeAreTogether_WeDontNeedPermission.''

When is BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- Seoul concert?

The first concert will be held on March 10 at Olympic Stadium at 7:00 p.m. KST while the second concert is on March 12 at 6:00 p.m. KST. The last concert will be held on March 13 at 6:00 p.m. KST. All the concerts will be available for LIVE streaming.

Image: Twitter/@BIGHIT_MUSIC