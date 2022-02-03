BTS Leader RM Shares Pic Of Seven Snowy Ducklings; ARMY Celebrate 'DTS Comeback'

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS has established their place in the international market by taking over every global music chart with their releases. With over 25 Guinness World Records to their name and ardent fans sprawled across the world transcending nationality and language, it is difficult to measure the band's success. After a successful in-person concert, Permission to Dance on Stage, in Los Angeles, fans have been eagerly waiting for an album or song from BTS.

However, ARMY is not only awaiting the seven-member South Korean band's comeback but also the DTS comeback for quite some time now. Never to be the one disappointing the fandom, BTS leader RM fulfilled the fans' wishes and provided them with an adorable DTS comeback.

BTS' RM shares DTS comeback

The 27-year-old rapper, who treats his 27 million followers with aesthetic artwork and occasional selfies, took to his Instagram story to share DTS' comeback. He shared a picture of seven ducklings made with snow placed on the ground. However, adhering to the ongoing theme, the rapper made sure that the snowy ducklings were following social distancing norms as he placed them far apart from each other.

For the unversed, RM aka Kim Namjoon first debuted DTS in January last year when he posted a picture of seven ducks made of snow on BTS' official Twitter handle. Sharing the picture, he captioned it, ''DTS''. ARMY was quick to catch on as they started giving the snowy ducks various names associated with BTS like 'DuckTanSonyeondan', 'Ducktan' and more. After over a year, fans were eager to see a DTS comeback as they asked the leader to make the snow ducklings again.

As soon as RM posted DTS' picture, fans' excitement knew no bounds as they celebrated 'DTS comeback' on social media. One fan wrote, ''Omg DTS Comeback!!! With a little social distancing this time..'' while another wrote, ''Finally! The DTS COMEBACK we've been waiting for''

DTS has officially made a comeback!! 😄 pic.twitter.com/XhTT9TLnWj — ◡̈ (@taebokkiii) February 3, 2022

finally DTS comeback lets goooo pic.twitter.com/0FWEh6E8VL — uarmyflor 🐻 (@zbdionysus) February 3, 2022

Image: Instagram/@Kay_minyung07/Instagram/@btsrm.offical