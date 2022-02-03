Last Updated:

BTS Leader RM Shares Pic Of Seven Snowy Ducklings; ARMY Celebrate 'DTS Comeback'

BTS' leader RM aka Kim Namjoon took to his individual Instagram handle to share the comeback of ARMY's beloved DTS. Take a look at the picture here.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
BTS

Image: Instagram/@Kay_minyung07/Instagram/@btsrm.offical


Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS has established their place in the international market by taking over every global music chart with their releases. With over 25 Guinness World Records to their name and ardent fans sprawled across the world transcending nationality and language, it is difficult to measure the band's success. After a successful in-person concert, Permission to Dance on Stage, in Los Angeles, fans have been eagerly waiting for an album or song from BTS.

However, ARMY is not only awaiting the seven-member South Korean band's comeback but also the DTS comeback for quite some time now. Never to be the one disappointing the fandom, BTS leader RM fulfilled the fans' wishes and provided them with an adorable DTS comeback. 

BTS' RM shares DTS comeback

The 27-year-old rapper, who treats his 27 million followers with aesthetic artwork and occasional selfies, took to his Instagram story to share DTS' comeback. He shared a picture of seven ducklings made with snow placed on the ground. However, adhering to the ongoing theme, the rapper made sure that the snowy ducklings were following social distancing norms as he placed them far apart from each other. 

READ | BTS' V shares selfie with Jimin after latter tests COVID positive; See pic

For the unversed, RM aka Kim Namjoon first debuted DTS in January last year when he posted a picture of seven ducks made of snow on BTS' official Twitter handle. Sharing the picture, he captioned it, ''DTS''. ARMY was quick to catch on as they started giving the snowy ducks various names associated with BTS like 'DuckTanSonyeondan', 'Ducktan' and more. After over a year, fans were eager to see a DTS comeback as they asked the leader to make the snow ducklings again. 

READ | BTS' suits worn during Grammys 2021 auctioned at whopping amount, with more items; Check

As soon as RM posted DTS' picture, fans' excitement knew no bounds as they celebrated 'DTS comeback' on social media. One fan wrote, ''Omg DTS Comeback!!! With a little social distancing this time..'' while another wrote, ''Finally! The DTS COMEBACK we've been waiting for''

READ | BTS' Jimin shares health update for ARMY after his surgery and testing COVID positive

Image: Instagram/@Kay_minyung07/Instagram/@btsrm.offical

READ | 'RRR' makers tease film's release with intense BTS still featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: BTS, RM, DTS
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com