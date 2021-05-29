BTS' Lesser-known Facts That ARMY May Want To Take A Look At!

BTS is unarguably one of the biggest K-pop bands out there. The K-pop band has caught the fancy and intrigue of millions, or perhaps billions, of their fans from all across the world. This article is essentially about the relatively lesser-known facts about BTS' members that may surprise its readers. Read on to know more.

1) BTS' RM reveals show that taught him English and about life:

The recently-released Friends reunion special episode, titled FRIENDS: The reunion sees BTS' RM divulge information regarding how did the mega-hit sitcom influence him. As soon as the FRIENDS reunion special episode crosses the 41-minute and 30-second mark, during the section that sees the presence of BTS in FRIENDS reunion special episode, Kim Nam-Joon can be heard touching upon his takeaways from the show. He can be heard saying "My mom bought me the DVDs of the whole series when I was in elementary school. FRIENDS really had a big hand in teaching me English and the show really taught me the things about life and true friendship." Post this, the entire South Korean Septet can be heard saying "We Love FRIENDS" in unison.

2) BTS' Jungkook's diet plan is supposedly quite intense:

Back in 2019, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' went on to heap praises on Jungkook, who, in addition to being a hearth throb figure to millions, is known for his diet as well. As per a report on Worldzfeed, Jungkook's diet has been curated specifically in order to build and maintain a muscular physique as well as a slender face for the screen. The article alleges that Jungkook's diet is comprised of Kimchi, Bulgogi (barbecued beef), Mandoo guk (beef stew), Galbi Tang (beef rib stew), Panchan or banchan (assorted, small dishes of food with rice), Non-fried Spring rolls and Rice.

3) The members of the septet compete over retweets:

A report on Koreaboo quoted BTS' Jimin admitting that the members of the septet are usually at crossroads over the number of retweets each and everyone gets. Each and every member has millions of fans. Their official group Twitter handle, as of this writing, is followed by 30 million people. Instagram, on the other hand, is where BTS enjoys the following of close to 43 million unique accounts.

4) While recording "Dynamite", the septet was particularly careful about their pronunciations in English

As per a report on Rolling Stone, while recording the superhit single "Dynamite", the seven-man group did not leave any stone unturned when it came to getting the pronunciation of each and every English word right. They did so because they wanted to ensure clear delivery of the song's message. In addition to the same, the musicians also implied that the group pays a lot of attention while singing songs in languages other than their own.

5) RM stands for Rap Monster

As per a report on TheFactSite.com, the full form of RM is Rap Monster, contrary to popular belief that it is an abbreviated version of some other Korean name that he may have given himself. His full name is, in fact, Kim Nam-Joon. RM is one of the lead vocalists who has crooned many chart-topping hits to date for BTS.

Image: BTS Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.