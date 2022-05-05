Popular K-pop band BTS might face exemption from mandatory military service in South Korea. Under the present Military Service Act, all able-bodied Korean men must enlist for roughly two years of military service before age 30. The exemptions and reduced terms of service are only possible for top classical musicians, folk music acts, and Olympic medal winners.

Culture, Sports, and Tourism Minister Hwang Hee held a press briefing on Wednesday and proposed to come up with a plan for popular art figures to exempt them from the service, Variety cited Yonhap news agency.

“It’s time to create a system for incorporating popular culture-art figures as art personnel,” said Hee at the press briefing. According to the International media outlet, Hwang said he aims to push a new law through parliament that would allow pop stars to serve their country outside the military.

An amendment to the Act in late 2020, possibly made with BTS in mind, lifted the age limit from 28 to 30 but didn’t grant an exemption for pop stars. Further, Hwang Hee during the briefing also spoke on the exemption being operated for those who have brought laurels to the country through their skills. The oldest BTS members are Jin and Suga at 29, followed by J-Hope at 28, RM at 27, and Jimin and V at 26. The youngest member is Jungkook at 24 years old. Jin and Suga face enlistment by December this year.

“The [exemption] system has been operated meaningfully to give those who have enhanced the national status based on their excellent skills more chances to contribute to the country, and there is no reason the popular art-culture field should be excluded from this." “Somebody should be a responsible voice at a time when there are conflicting pros and cons ahead of the enlistment of some of the BTS members," he added.

This sudden amendment would prove to be quite controversial in Korea as it will be opposed by people who have already been obliged to do compulsory military service and also it would face the head of the defense ministry as well. Meanwhile, BTS performed a four-day concert in the United States last month. They are now preparing to release their anthology album Proof on June 10.

IMAGE: Instagram/bts.bighitofficial