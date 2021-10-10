BTS' 'Love Myself' Campaign With UNICEF Raises Whopping $3.6 Million To Combat Bullying

K-pop superstars BTS have raised a whopping $3.6 million after partnering with the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) for the 'Love Myself' campaign to combat bullying.

'Love Myself', a nod to BTS's 2019 hit track Love Yourself, was launched nearly four years ago, i.e in November 2017. As one of the most-followed K-pop groups on social media, BTS has put its massive following to good use in combating bullying. The joint campaign is aimed at fighting violence, bullying, abuse, and promote self-esteem in young people. According to Billboard, their campaign has raised an impressive $3.6 million to date. In addition, it has also generated significant interest online, with almost five million tweets mentioning the initiative, as well as over 50 million engagements.

BTS' Love Myself U.N. campaign

BTS and UN children's agency teamed up for the 'Love Myself' campaign to spread its message through promotional videos, hashtags, and exclusive merch. The “Love Myself” slogan was even emblazoned on dirigibles flown over the musicians’ hometowns in 2017.UNICEF also set up booths at BTS concerts across the globe and members of the K-pop group repeatedly spoke at the UN and even filmed a video there. BTS members also spoke at the General Assembly's annual gathering of world leaders last month. Through a video, they spoke about how they dealt with the isolation and frustration brought on by pandemic shutdowns.

BTS on 'Love Myself' campaign success

In a statement for Wednesday's announcement by the UN's agency, BTS said, "We started LOVE MYSELF as a way to reach young people and help improve their lives and rights. During the process, we also strove to “LOVE MYSELF” ourselves, and we as a team and as individuals grew as well. We hope that many people felt how the love received from others can become the power that allows them to love themselves."

Talking about the campaign's success, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said, “The groundbreaking way in which BTS has helped spark a positive message with its ARMY is simply unmatched and incredibly invaluable. The money raised will go toward UNICEF’s work to halt violence. BTS said it hoped to keep the campaign going, “so we can help people find happiness and love.”

(Image: Instagram/ UNICEF)