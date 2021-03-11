BTS' Map Of The Soul: 7 Becomes First Asian Album to Win IFPI Global Artist Chart 2020 

The latest addition to a long list of awards received by BTS is IFPI's 2020 Global Recording Artist of the Year award. The award is bestowed by counting the popularity and sales of an album which includes sales of vinyl, CDs, and even online downloads. BTS won the award for their album Map of the Soul: 7. BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 was a huge commercial success. The album peaked at #1 in 20 countries. As of February 2021, Map of the Soul: 7 is the only album by BTS to spend a whole year on the Billboard US 200 chart.

The septet beat the previous award holder Taylor Swift. BTS are the first South Korean and the first Asian act to receive the award. All previous winners were American or British artists namely, One Direction, Ed Sheeran, Drake, Taylor Swift and Adele.

The Cheif Executive of IFPI, France Moore commented on the idea behind the award saying, “We have introduced the Global Album All Format Chart to reflect the evolving landscape of the album format and to recognise how artists share their album projects in a variety of ways with their fans across multiple formats." She further commented on BTS' achievement in artistry as well as sales. She said, “It’s an honour to be able to hand BTS their second IFPI Global Chart Award, following their success as Global Recording Artists of the Year. MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 broke chart records internationally and in Korea, and is yet another incredible body of work from a band that continues to delight music lovers globally.”

BTS at the Grammys

BTS' Dynamite became the first Korean track to find #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also earned the septet a Grammy nomination in Best pop/duo performance category. They were also revealed to be in the 2021 Grammy performance lineup. After their collaboration stage with Lil Nax last year, the group will be performing solo this year. BTS has earned the spot amongst 22 other performing artists for the upcoming award show. 2021 Grammys will be aired on March 14.

BTS' Grammy performance is highly anticipated by the fans. In one of the interviews earlier, Suga had mentioned their goal to perform at the Grammys. The fans began chanting 'What Yoongi Wants, Yoongi Gets' after BTS' Grammy performance was announced.