BTS, Megan Thee Stallion Release 'Butter' Remix Amid Legal Battle Against Record Label

Popular South Korean band BTS recently treated fans with the remix of their latest song Butter, which features an assist from Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The remix version of the song was released on Friday, August 27. Megan shared the song on her Twitter handle, and wrote, "OUT NOWWWW http://bts.lnk.to/ButterMTS." "Houston's finest, in the room with bosses/ Make 'em all get a ratchet in the suits and blouses/ I remember writing flows in my room in college/ Now I need global entry to the shows I'm rocking," Megan raps on the track.

The original Butter previously stood at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts for nine weeks, marking itself as the longest-running No.-1 song of 2021 so far, according to Billboard. When BTS released the song back in May, it broke a YouTube record for concurrent viewers after having more than 3.89 million fans tuned in at the same time to see the music video. The official video has since been viewed more than 530 million times.

BTS, which consists of Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and V, has previously collaborated with artists like Steve Aoki, Halsey, and Nicki Minaj.

According to Variety, the remise version of the song was released after Megan took legal action against her record label to ensure its release. The rapper filed in Harris County, Texas, on Tuesday, August 24, accusing record label 1501 Certified Entertainment of preventing her remix of Butter with the superstar K-pop band from being released to the public.

Megan, who used her real name Megan Pete in the filing, said missing the previously scheduled debut of the song would do "irreparable damage" to her music career, having a "devastating impact to her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music industry." "The release of new music from Pete is vital to maintain her status as a relatively new but still up-and-coming artist," Megan's filing read. "Absent immediate help from the Court, Pete's art will be impacted, the release of the song derailed, and Pete's goodwill, reputation, and overall career will suffer detrimental, undesirable, and irreversible harm," the filing further read.

IMAGE: AP/theestallion/Instagram