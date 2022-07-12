BTS Member J-Hope Gets 2nd Solo Entry On Billboard’s Hot 100 With Latest Single 'More'

BTS members namely Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have started announcing their solo ventures. One of the popular band members, J-Hope who was gearing up for the release of his upcoming solo album, earlier dropped the visual teaser of his album, Jack in the Box and left the fans amazed when he unveiled the full tracklist of his solo album.

While the song More is garnering amazing reviews from the audience after it was unveiled on 1 July 2022, it has now been revealed that the song debuted at number 82 on this week’s Billboard top 100.

BTS J Hope’s 'More' lands on Billboard top 100

Billboard recently shared a thrilling piece of news for the BTS Army revealing that J Hope’s song More recently debuted at number 82 on this week’s Billboard top 100. It was also revealed how it was the singer’s second career solo entry on the chart after Chicken Noodle Soup in 2019. This also marked J Hope’s song to be the second Korean solo act to have two songs chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

Moreover, More, a single from J Hope’s upcoming solo album Jack in the Box, also debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart.

J-Hope became the first member of the band to announce his solo album titled Jack in the Box and recently announced the full tracklist of the album. The rapper took to his official Instagram and shared a swanky video clip that depicted the names of all the tracks from his latest solo album. It is set to release on July 15, 2022. Check out the complete list ahead.

Jack In The Box' Tracklist

01 Intro

02 Pandora's Box

03 MORE

04 STOP (세상에 나쁜 사람은 없다)

05 = (Equal Sign)

06 Music Box : Reflection

07 What if…

08 Safety Zone

09 Future

10 방화 (Arson)

