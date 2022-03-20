BTS' Member Jimin Talks About His Fears, Reveals Why He Doesn't Post Often On Instagram

BTS' one of the most loved members, Jimin, has recently made a confession regarding him not being much active on the photo-blogging site, Instagram. He posts much less than the other band members, namely Jin, J Hope, Suga, RM, V, and Jungkook. In a recent group chat on VLive, Jimin shared that he is scared of Instagram. He stated, "With Instagram, I can’t go on it. Because I’m scared, I might press something wrong."

RM & J-Hope react after learning Jimin's fear

As soon as Jimin made this revelation, RM and J-Hope couldn't resist as they asked him "Jimin, please post. Do a story!" RM immediately told him during the LIVE and J-Hope gave him suggestions. Earlier, in a sudden incident, V had hit headlines when he accidentally followed Blackpink's Jennie. This happened just a day after V made his Instagram debut. Following massive discussion around this, V took to Weverse and asked ARMY how to get rid of the 'recommended' section on Instagram.

Youtuber shares a video of Jimin singing a Hindi song

Recently, popular YouTuber Anshuman Sharma shared a clip of BTS member Jimin in which the latter is seen singing in Hindi, therefore garnering several exciting reactions from BTS fans in India. The Youtuber merged one of Jimin's videos with some Hindi lyrics and made a song. He wrote in the caption, "If Jimin was a Bollywood singer? Tag someone who's Jimin biased. This one was a little more challenging than the previous ones, so thank y'all for being so patient with me."

Jimin tops brand reputation rankings among individual boy band members

As per a report on Soompi, Jimin was on the top of the list of 30 individual boy band members with the best brand reputation rankings. The list is released monthly by the Korean Business Research Institute. It analyses 703 artists' popularity based on the trends around their names from netizens on social media, media, and other factors like communication and community awareness.

BTS' PTD Seoul Concert

Recently, the South Korean band dominated the headlines after it returned to the stage for their live performance at the PTD Seoul concert (Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul concert). BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook even expressed their excitement to be back on stage after over 2.5 years. The members performed on some of their hit tracks including DNA, Fake Love, Life Goes On, Dynamite, Outro: Wings, Blue and Gray, and Permission to Dance.

Image: Instagram/@j.m