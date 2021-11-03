BTS Member Jin's OST 'Yours' For Korean Drama 'Jirisan' All Set For Release This November

BTS member Jin’s highly-anticipated OST for the forthcoming Korean drama titled Jirisan will be released on November 7 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). The special track is titled Yours and it will be placed in episodes five and six. The song will also be available for the BTS ARMY on music streaming platforms and a special music video for Yours will also be released the same day at 10:30 p.m. KST post the broadcast of episode six on tvN.

The production company of the K-drama, AStory, and OST production firm named Most Contents have confirmed that the BTS member's OST titled Yours will be the main track of the drama. It will be ensured that the song is placed in the right places to amplify the viewers' involvement in the story. The makers also sought fans' anticipation to the OST.

BTS member Jin made his K-drama OST debut with Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. The singer sang the duet titled Even If I Die, Its You with his fellow bandmate V, who made his acting debut with the same drama. On the South Korean social networking site, Weverse, Jin informed ARMY that he was awaiting the release of OST as much as they are doing.

Furthermore, Jirisan is currently ranked as the most buzzworthy K-drama for the second consecutive week since its release. The plot of the drama focuses on Seo Yi Gang (played by Jun Ji Hyun) who is the best ranger at Jiri Mountain National Park, who knows virtually everything about the area, including where to climb the mountain.

Kang Hyun Jo (portrayed by Ju Ji Hoon) is a rookie ranger at Jiri Mountain National Park, who graduated from the military academy and was once an army captain. Hyun Jo has a secret which he cannot let anyone know. The duo team up to save people around Jiri Mountain National Park. The K-drama, which has been promoted as 'tvN's 15th Anniversary Special Drama,' airs on tvN and iQiYi every Saturday and Sunday at 5.30 pm IST.

Image: Instagram/@bighitofficial/tvn_drama