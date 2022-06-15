BTS Member Jungkook Says He Has Deleted Many Self-written Unreleased Songs; Explains Why

The youngest member of the BTS Jeon Jungkook, famously known as simply Jungkook, has an ongoing joke in the fandom for deleting his stuff from the internet. Earlier, he scared his 41 million followers by clearing out his entire Instagram feed. Now, the young singer revealed that he has deleted all the songs he had written.

In an interview with Weverse magazine, the 24-year-old opened up about his direction as an artiste and his musical journey with BTS. During the conversation, the K-pop singer admitted that he started writing songs after his bandmates—Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and V—encouraged him.

BTS' Jungkook reveals he deleted self-written songs

Jungkook was asked about how he felt about releasing a project to the public that he has worked hard to his personal satisfaction. While answering the question, the singer ended up revealing that he has written many songs that he never released.

''After making the effort to write them, I should have realized I should just edit them as much as I can and release them,'' however, there was something that held him back.

He continued, ''When I heard them again after a while, they didn’t sound good, so I just deleted them all,'' and admitted that it has been like that for him for a long time. ''The other members tell me, “You have to keep making releases. That’s how you figure it all out.” So I’m writing songs lately,'' Jungkook concluded.

Jungkook released his first solo song titled Begin for BTS' 2016 album Wings. He released another solo track titled Euphoria for the 2018 album Love Yourself: Answer. He surprised the fans by dropping an English solo track titled Decalcomania in 2019 followed by My time for Map Of The Soul album.

BTS recently celebrated their ninth anniversary by releasing an anthology album titled Proof. After the record-breaking release of the album, Jungkook treated ARMY by dropping a surprise solo track My You, a love letter to the fans for staying with him through thick and thin over the years. He recorded the song in English and Korean and released it to thank the fans for their support.

Meanwhile, BTS announced that they will be focusing on solo projects from now. The members will remain active as a band but will present their individual work to the fans.

