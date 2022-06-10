BTS Member RM Gets His First Tattoo Amid Release Of New Album Proof; Here's All About It



K-pop boy band BTS’s leader RM revealed his first tattoo on his Instagram story on Friday, 10 June. Though RM is not the first member to get himself inked, youngest member Jungkook along with Jimin were the only ones to reveal their tattoos earlier. They both recently added new tattoos as well.



BTS made their much-awaited comeback on Friday, June 10, with the album Proof and title track Yet to Come. Amid the announcement, RM left ARMY surprised as he not only shared pictures of the album cover on his Instagram story after the release of the song but immediately posted a picture revealing his first tattoo.

BTS member RM debuts a tattoo

The story that the BTS member shared is a black and white glimpse of the digit “7” tattooed on his ankle. Unlike Jungkook and Jimin, the rapper chose to go with a minimalistic tattoo.

Meaning of RM's tattoo



It is assumed by fans all over the world that RM’s tattoo is a tribute to their fourth album “7”, or a tribute to the band itself as it has seven members; Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Fans also believe that all the members have made a matching friendship tattoo, as members V and RM recently debated whether or not to get tattoos, V also mentioned that all the members should get matching friendship tattoos, further revealing the idea suggested by Suga.

Fans since then have been speculating that all the members have gotten matching friendship tattoos of the number “7” and RM is the first of the seven to reveal it.

BTS releases anthology album PROOF

BTS has been in the limelight due to the release of their much-anticipated comeback with anthology album Proof and the release of the title track as well as the official music video of Yet to Come. The album Proof contains 48 tracks in total. The band marks 9 years of its debut with the album. The lyrics of the title track ‘Yet to Come’ has touched the hearts of many fans, who have made ‘Lyrics’ hashtag trending on Twitter right after its release.

BTS also made their fans proud by recently visiting the White House and meeting the US President Joe Biden to discuss the anti-Asian hate crime in the USA.