BTS Member RM Thinks Jungkook Can Play Joey When He Was Asked To Recast FRIENDS

The Friends Reunion episode is all set to release next week on May 27, 2021, and the K-Pop band BTS is one of the special guests that will feature on the episode. On many occasions, the BTS member RM has expressed that the show holds a special place for him, following which in an interview he was asked to replace the FRIENDS characters with members of his boy band. Find out who from the boy-band is apt to play which character, according to RM.

BTS member RM thinks Jungkook can play Joey

BTS leader RM is a fan of the popular sitcom that aired for 10 seasons till the year 2004, and he will be making an appearance on the show's reunion episode next week. The singer has expressed several times that the show has helped him in developing command of the English language and he also loves the show in general. Back in 2017, in an interview of the boys, the show came up again but for a different reason altogether, which was RM being asked who he thinks can replace the FRIENDS characters as cast members from his own band.

In the Elle interview, the rapper shared that he thinks Jungkook can play the role of Joey. Further on, he said Jin can play Ross Geller, while V can be Phoebe and RM himself suggested that he could play the character of Monica. The K-Pop band leader wasn’t sure about who can play Rachel. When asked about Chandler, RM mentioned that he admires the character's sense of humour, but he doesn’t have a bandmate in mind who can play the role.

As the news of BTS’ participation in the Friends special episode broke, producer Ben Winston took to his Twitter and shared what the K-Pop group will be seen doing in the reunion. He said, “I want to manage your expectations on this - it’s a really short moment from BTS. They are great of course, but they are one of the interviews, talking briefly about why they like Friends”. The upcoming episode will also feature David Beckham, Lady Gaga, Cara Delevingne, Mindy Kaling, James Corden, Kit Harington, Malala Yousafzai, and Justin Bieber.

Image: BTS Instagram

