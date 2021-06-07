BTS Member RM's 'Bicycle' Gets Positive Reaction From ARMY: "Addicted To It"

BTS is celebrating its eighth anniversary with the ARMY with Festa 2021. The boy band had their own calendar for the two-week celebration. While fans of the band were speculating another single by BTS, RM surprised the ARMY with his new song Bicycle on Monday for Festa 2021. Fans of the singer are thrilled to listen to his new single. The video surpassed 5 million views on YouTube and received over 200 thousand comments.

ARMY react to BTS' RM's latest single

Twitter is filled with ARMY's reaction to BTS' RM's latest single. A plethora of tweets with #BTS, #RM, and #Bicycle hit the social media platform. A fan wrote, "I will be listening to rm’s bicycle on repeat for the week and that’s my contribution to the world." in his tweet. Another one wrote, "good morning it’s listen to Bicycle by RM on repeat kind of weather". A fan shared the lyrics of the song via Twitter. The tweet read, "That voice it's like meditation, it's like an insane...it's like a magical voice...I'm addicted to it... My Handsomeball, My Smiling Flower, My Busy Bee #Namjoon Oppa.... I love it very much....".

I will be listening to rm’s bicycle on repeat for the week and that’s my contribution to the world. — 🌊ᴴᴼᴾᴱ🌻¹¹² (@ddaengenthusias) June 7, 2021

good morning it’s listen to Bicycle by RM on repeat kind of weather — manna (@pjmiIu) June 7, 2021

@BTS_twt

That voice🥺🥺🥺it's like meditation,it's like a insane...it's like a magical voice...I'm addicted to it...

🥺🤗💜️❤️✨️

My Handsomeball,My Smiling Flower,My Busy Bee #Namjoon

oppa....i love it very much....😍🤗💜️❤️✨️🎶🚲#BTSFESTA2021 #RMBicycle pic.twitter.com/dZB2U5a8DV — 새디 (@MokshaSubasing1) June 7, 2021

Fans thank RM for Bicycle

A fan expressed how emotional the song was. She wrote, "I stay up late last night crying over bicycle... namjoon thank you for making another therapy for me I need it". Another one wrote, "the lyrics of bicycle are is descriptive I can easily just imagine a calming scene as I read them namjoon is so amazing". A fan even thanked RM for releasing the song. The fan wrote, "Literally have this song on repeat since it was released. It’s like a warm embrace. Your voice is sooo soothing and calming, really can’t help but fall in love with this song Thank you for this gift, Joonie #Bicycle". Several other fans also wrote how they were surprised by RM's new song.

i stay up late last night crying over bicycle... namjoon thank you for making another therapy for me i need it 😭 — elsa ♡ (@vantezoid) June 7, 2021

the lyrics of bicycle are is descriptive i can easily just imagine a calming scene as i read them namjoon is so amazing — queen (@taewoobie) June 7, 2021

Literally have this song on repeat since it was released. It’s like a warm embrace. Your voice is sooo soothing and calming, really can’t help but fall in love with this song 🥰 Thank you for this gift, Joonie 💜 #Bicycle @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/gwuZB5VObd — cat💜💜💜 (@cat_vbear) June 7, 2021

Just thought about it and I was supposed to ride my bike into work last night and it was the day Namjoon released Bicycle. — ᴮᴱ⟭⟬⁷ A Girl Has No Name (@bts24_7Heaven) June 7, 2021

Bruh this is actually so beautiful wtf — 🧈🧈 (@rapnunster20) June 7, 2021

BTS' Festa 2021

BTS had a whole calendar planned for their eights anniversary celebration. Apart from Bicycle, the boy band also released several choreographies from their previous performances. They also recreated some of their photoshoots.

