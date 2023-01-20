BTS Member Suga Recalls Feeling 'scary' On Rumours Of Band's Disbandment

BTS star Suga opened up about the rumours of their break-up on his drinking show, Suchwita. Taeyang, a member of the popular South Korean boy band Big Bang, was the main guest on the show. The two also discussed BTS member Park Jimin, who made a collaboration with Taeyang on a music video.

Suga aka Min Yoon Gi said in the latest episode of his show that he loves BTS both as a team member and a fan. He added that when the video of the band's drinking session together was aired, people started creating rumours about their disbandment. Suga stated that it made him wonder why people are telling them “to take a permanent break.”

“People said the team was breaking up and going on hiatus. It wasn’t like that at all, we were just going on a break, due to unavoidable reasons. But when people were saying those things, the whole situation felt so scary. Why is the world telling us to take a permanent break? We are still active,” he said.

BTS announced that they would be taking a break last year to work on their solo careers. Their announcement made fans think the break might be permanent, which started making rounds on social media and ultimately on several news outlets.

The Korean boy band consists of members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Park Jimin and Jungkook.

Suga talks about fellow members Park Jimin and Jungkook

Suga also talked about the Jimin and Taeyang collaboration “Vibe” and said that he saw Jimin practise hard at the studio, even to the point that he got muscle cramps. He added that Jimin works hard until he is able to do the moves right.

The BTS member also praised Jungkook, saying that he is a ‘genius.’ He added that he isn’t dismissing the fact that Jungkook works hard, but he possesses a lot of natural talent to back it up.