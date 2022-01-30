BTS Member V’s 'Christmas Tree' Becomes Longest-charting Korean OST On Spotify

BTS member V has created K-pop history yet again with his single, Christmas Tree. According to the global music streaming platform, Spotify, on January 30, V's solo track for the soundtrack of Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi's recently released K-drama, Our Beloved Summer, took the top spot on Spotify Korea's Top 200 Songs chart for January 26 through 27.

With this achievement, BTS' V has also become the first Korean male soloist to take the number one spot. Additionally, Christmas Tree entered Spotify's Global Top 200 weekly chart for the second time, setting a new record as the longest-charting Korean OST (original soundtrack) on the chart.

These new achievements further solidify the global success of the track, following the record-breaking number of downloads achieved by the song in Japan on its first day of release as well as its debut at number one on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart. Christmas Tree also recorded over 30 million streams on Spotify in just 29 days, making it the fastest track by a Korean solo artist to achieve the feat.

Christmas Tree bags 97th spot on Billboard’s Global Chart

V's soulful track, Christmas Tree, bagged the 97th spot on Billboard’s Global Chart for the week of January 29. This marks the song's third week on the list extending its record, with V being the only Korean male solo artist to enter the Top 100 spot.

In an interview with My Daily, as reported by Soompi, Korean-Canadian actor Choi Woo Shik admitted that the song, Christmas Tree, was like a seasoning for him as he really liked it. He also extended gratitude towards his friend, BTS' V, for singing the song for his hit drama.

He said, ''First of all, I really like the song. The song was like MSG that helped me to express my acting better. When my friend said he would sing the song, I was really thankful, and I am really happy to have worked with that friend on a project that would last my whole life.”

Meanwhile, recently, the band created quite a stir on social media as they released their individual artist-made merch on their official website. The merchandise reportedly became sold out in a few seconds. The band is also preparing for their upcoming Permission to Dance on Stage concert which will be held in South Korea.

(Image: @PopBase/Twitter)