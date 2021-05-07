BTS Members Debut Their New Hair Color For Upcoming Track 'Butter', Netizens React

Big Hit Entertainment has been dropping concept clips from BTS's upcoming second English single, Butter. The Bangtan Boys are treating their fans and followers with teasers from their Butter era, while BTS' ARMY has figured out that all the boy band members have changed their hair colour for the upcoming single. Here is everything you need to know about how the BTS ARMY reacted to it.

BTS debuts new hair for Butter

According to a report by Korea Boo, all members of the South Korean boy band BTS have changed their hair colors and the new pictures of them sporting their looks were released recently on the Weverse app. While RM chose to dye his hair pink, Jin and Suga are rocking brown mullets, J-Hope and Jimin are platinum blonde, V permed his brown hair and Jungkook has now gone purple. The BTS ARMY took to their social media accounts and shared their reactions on the same. While many couldn't believe that Jungkook has gone purple for the track, others stated that a Pink Joon and a Purple Jungkook will be the end of them. Many of them couldn't keep calm and stated that they are still processing it. Have a look at a few of the tweets below from the BTS ARMY.

THE TIGHT BLACK THIN SHIRT, HIS NECKLACE, THE CONSTANT CLOSE UPS OF HIS HANDS, MULLET YOONGI



LORD JESUS HAVE MERCY #3rdTasteOfButter pic.twitter.com/L9nApBhxgJ — lea⁷🧈 (@seokjinbit) May 4, 2021

as a pink joon, mint yoongi and orange jimin enthusiast yall don’t understand how dangerous this is cus pink joon was the one i was most sure WOULDN’T make a return... now i’m never shutting up about the possibility of the other two happening — s⁷ 🧈 (@vmkoobis) May 6, 2021

i mean jimin can dye his hair orange anytime now.. and mint yoongi is a possibility too — n⁷ 🧈 (@wabfeternal) May 6, 2021

Jungkook - purple pic.twitter.com/kuo4K75ztX — Aurelia ⟭⟬⁷ 🧈 21 May (@AureliaOT7) May 6, 2021

pink joon and purple jungkook will be the end of me, send tweet pic.twitter.com/zAymjLuawX — bts 🌙 (@jeonboops) May 6, 2021

JUNGKOOK PURPLE HAIR, BLONDE HOBI AND PINK NAMJOON. IT’S THE END OF THE WORLD. pic.twitter.com/rfnAwgDu6w — ⟬⟭ᴮᴱ Ninong Kookie ⁷ ⟭⟬ (@tanniekosmossss) May 6, 2021

ME TRYING TO PROCESS EVERYTHING: pic.twitter.com/GXaIkQkw3c — Tupa‶ ⟭⟬ ⁷ semi ia 🧈 (@cosmoseven_) May 6, 2021

Butter's release

After BTS ARMY speculated the rumors of the South Korean boys' comeback, Big Hit confirmed their return with their latest upcoming single, Butter. The agency got the BTS' ARMY excited as they labeled the upcoming track as 'another summer smash hit', following the success of BTS's first English single, Dynamite, in the month of August 2020. Butter's release date is May 21, 2021. The new video song is a dance-pop track that the Bangtan Boys are known for. On May 1, 2021, Big Hit dropped a mysterious teaser poster from BTS' Butter, displaying a collection of photographs that contained things such as a camera, a piece of toast, a party popper, and yellow balloons. Following this, they dropped concept clips from the new track that featured all the singers in their new looks.

Image: BTS Official Instagram account

