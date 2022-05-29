BTS Members Glow In Neon Lights In New Concept Photos Of 'Proof' Ahead Of Album Release

K-pop all-boy band BTS left the ARMY rejoiced after announcing the brand new album Proof on the last day of their Permission to Dance tour. Now, the septet's management agency Bighit Music has shared a slew of new concept photos just weeks ahead of the album's release. The seven-member team consisting of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, can be seen glowing in neon lights in the new photos.

BTS album Proof's concept photos

The concept pictures feature the band members clad in all-black attire on a dim neon blue backdrop. While some members have a red light beaming across their faces, others have green. The reason behind this isn't revealed by the management agency as of yet. For those unaware, Proof that including a total of 3 CDs, is an anthology chronicling the origin of the Korean band in the past 9 years. If the concept photos are anything to go by, the stunning visuals are testimony that the new album traces their entire journey, from highs and lows to fighting prejudice and emerging as a global icon.

Take a look at the photos below:

BTS announces new album

On the last day of the PTD concert, BTS members kept reminding fans that it was their last performance in LA, however, they made sure to make it a happening night for the ARMY. In the end, the group played a short AV that included several montages of the boy band in a monochromatic frame. It was summed up with BTS leader RM's voiceover stating 'We Are Bulletproof". However, when the screen turned entirely black, a date on the AV and the entire stadium began hooting and cheering for the musical band.

Although at the time, the band did not make it clear that they are gearing up to drop another music album. However, hours later their management agency Big Hit Official took to Twitter to finally confirm the news. The date showcased on the AV was June 10, 2022. For those unaware, the date marks the music band's ninth anniversary as a group. Speaking of which ARMY began speculating that a brand new album is in store for them on the special occasion.

Image: Twitter/@BIGHIT_MUSIC