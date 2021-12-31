BTS Members J-Hope And RM Bid Adieu To 2021 With Their Unseen Pics From The Year

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS' members are preparing to welcome the New Year with great enthusiasm and zeal. J-Hope, real name Jung Ho-seok, and RM, real name Kim Nam-joon, took to their social media to look at back their moments of this year and bid adieu to 2021. J-Hope also shared a few unseen pictures of the year and penned a long note to his fans, called ARMY. Take a look here.

BTS members bid adieu to 2021

Taking to his Instagram on December 31, J-Hope shared multiple pictures highlighting some of his fondest memories of 2021. He also shared some unseen pictures of his family whilst ensuring to conceal his parents' faces. His photo drop also included his members and a video of him enjoying Christmas with a drink and delicious snack. In the caption, J-Hope reflected on the year 2021 and attempted to define the year. He wrote,

''What kind of a year was 2021 for me? A year of trying lots of new and different things. A year of reflecting on the person Jung Ho-seok and his life. Maybe a year like the brilliant flames of a finale for both j-hope and BTS.'' He continued, ''The definitions, if I look for them, are innumerable. For the first time, I’m spending the end of the year as my own self, with a chance to look back on 2021 and contemplate its meaning. “This is what it really means to have time just for me,” that’s how I feel now.''

The 27-year-old opened up about how he felt during the year 2021 as he wrote, ''It was a year of boundless love, expectations and encouragement for which I’m thankful and thankful again, and I ready myself so that in 2022 I can give back what I’ve received. The midpoint between a great end and another beginning. I feel only one thing now!! I still feel the excitement.''

He also acknowledged a few setbacks he received this year but decided to look at the brighter side nonetheless. He concluded, ''Barring something unforeseen, I think I’ll continue doing music and performance that I love. I think that’s how I take a step towards happiness for myself!! It was so hard but I had fun and I was happy. Adieu~ 2021''

The lead of the band, RM, also took to his Instagram to simply share a picture of him being half covered by a book. He wrote in the caption, ''Goodbye 2021..Happy 2022''

Image: Twitter/@BTSdailyinfo