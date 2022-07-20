BTS Members Leave Space For Suga In Jack In The Box Pre-release Bash Pics As He Falls Sick

South Korean boyband BTS member J-Hope is currently basking in the success of his all-new album Jack In The Box, which is being hailed by fans across the world. A picture from the Jack In The Box pre-release party has now surfaced online and is going viral on social media.

The picture sees the BTS members leaving space for Suga in their group pictures as the rapper could not attend the event as he fell sick.

BTS members leave space for Suga in Jack In The Box pre-release party pics

J-Hope recently shared several images from the Jack In The Box pre-release bash, which featured his bandmates, RM, Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. It was evident that Suga was missing from the picture, but the group ensured they left space for him. J-Hope also tagged Suga in the picture, and the incident reminded fans of the time when the artist took a break from the band as he underwent surgery, but was always mentioned and remembered by them at important events.

Have a look at the picture here:

Several fans and members of the BTS army took to social media to share pictures from the Jack In The Box pre-release party as they hailed the band for including Suga even though he could not make it to the event. They loved that J-Hope tagged the artist and that the group left space for him in the pictures. They wrote, "It's seven or nothing, I love them so much." They also acknowledged the friendship and bond that the band shares with each other as they wrote, "Noone loves each other the way BTS members do."

him tagging yoon and joon leaving space for yoon 🥲💜🥲💜 — जिमिन प्रसाद त्रिवेदी ⁷🃏 (@PR0DTANNIES) July 19, 2022

Jhope even tagged yoongi my tears 😭😭😭😭😭😭 they are real family — JIMIN VOCAL | threads & analyses (@PJM_vocal) July 19, 2022

HE EVEN TAGGED YOONGI I'M SOBBING PLEASE..IT’S SEVEN OR NOTHING OH GOD I LOVE THEM SO MUCH 🥺💕😭💜 pic.twitter.com/AA1FFNAEql — ⟭⟬KAT⁷ ||★In the box🃏 (@0610proof_95) July 19, 2022

Hobi tagged everyone in this photo 🥺💕...DON'T TALK TO ME I'M CRYING😭😭..IT’S ALWAYS SEVEN 😭💪🏻🥰💜 pic.twitter.com/2Qhj2M52mS — ⟭⟬KAT⁷ ||★In the box🃏 (@0610proof_95) July 19, 2022

no one loves each other this much the way bts members do to each other 🥺💜💜 *SOBS* — lav⁷ (@nicstaniie) July 19, 2022

More about J-Hope's Jack In The Box

Jung Ho-seok, who is better known as J-Hope became the first among the popular K-Pop band to announce his solo venture as he released the hit album Jack In The Box. He included 10 songs in the album, of which Arson is the title track, and the artist also released a music video for the same, leaving fans on cloud nine. The songs included in the much-loved album are-

Intro Pandora's Box MORE STOP (세상에 나쁜 사람은 없다) = (Equal Sign) Music Box : Reflection What if… Safety Zone Future 방화 (Arson)

Image: Instagram/@bts