BTS Members Make Several Revelations In New Unboxing Video; Unveil CD Version Of 'Butter'

The South Korean boy band BTS enjoys a massive fan following across the world. The band was also nominated for Grammy Awards 2021. They recently released their second English song Butter, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart continuously for six weeks. The band also released the CD version of their track Butter and added their latest song Permission To Dance. The YouTube channel of Bangtan TV recently released a video of the boy band unboxing their Butter box that included the CD and some other surprises for their fans. BTS members also chatted with each other in the video and made several revelations.

BTS members candidly chat while unboxing Butter's CD version

BTS released the CD version on July 9, 2021. Bangtan TV's YouTube channel dropped the video of all BTS members unboxing their Butter box on Sunday, July 11, 2021. In the video, BTS members divided themselves into two groups. While Jimin, V, J-Hope, and Suga grouped together, RM, Jin and Jungkook formed the second group. The boy band then revealed the CD version of Butter and candidly chatted.

BTS members make several revelations

During the unboxing video, the members revealed that the Butter album comes in two colours, peach and cream. Suga, Jimin, V, and J-Hope then candidly joke about how some of them did not know the meaning of cream and butter. The members then opened the box and revealed that the two types of boxes had different things in them. Apart from the CD, the box had a book full of BTS' photos. It also had messages from the band and some stickers. During the unboxing, the members also made several revelations. J-Hope recalled how they had the photo shoot in March, weeks before their track Butter was released. Suga added and said that the weather was too cold in March.

On the other hand, RM, Jin and Jungkook talked about the band's beach-themed shoot. They recalled how the bright sun was creating difficulties in their shoot. They also revealed that they would soon host a VLive together. While talking about their latest track, Suga predicted that the song Permission To Dance would replace their English track Butter from Billboard Hot 100 chart. BTS released their latest track on July 9. They will soon perform the song on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

IMAGE: BTS' OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.