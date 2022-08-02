BTS Members May Still Be Allowed To Perform During Military Service: Report

The South Koren boy band BTS has come a long way in their musical career. Over the past nine years, the boy band has given out a plethora of chart-busting songs in both Korean and English language and has also become the first South Korean band to bag two Grammy nominations. While the band members are currently focusing on their individual careers, their military service is still an important topic of discussion especially as BTS' Jin will turn 30 this year.

In the latest update, the boy band might still be able to perform while serving in the military. According to various media reports, South Korea is currently debating the shortening of the military service of BTS members to three weeks from the mandatory two years. Back in 2019, the government revised the law for the globally recognised K-Pop band and allowed its members to put off their service until they turn 30.

As the matter is currently being discussed, the defence minister of South Korea, Lee Jong-sup, spoke at the parliament session on Monday, August 1. The minister suggested by allowing BTS members to continue performing during their service, the military could serve national interests and not affect the shrinking pool of personnel in the army due to low birth rates.

Lee suggested if BTS members join the military, there would be a way with which they can still practice and perform. He further added that people value those artists who have served in the military which will help in BTS' popularity. He said, "Even if they join the military, there would be a way to give them a chance to practise and perform together if there are scheduled concerts abroad." "As many people highly value (artists serving) in the military, that may help boost their popularity even more," he added.

Details about South Korean military service rule

Under South Korea's military service rule, all able-bodied men aged between 18 to 28 must fulfil their duties in order to defend against nuclear-armed North Korea. In the past, some categories have been allowed exemption from the service and have either put off their service or served for a shorter period of time. These exemptions have been made for Olympic and Asian Games medal winners as well as some classical musicians and dancers.

(Image: @bts_bighit/Twitter)