BTS' Members Share Special Messages For K-ARMY Ahead Of 'PTD On Stage' Concert In Seoul

In only a few hours, K-pop ARMY will witness a grand show from the South Korean septet BTS at Olympic Stadium in Seoul. Read on to know more.

Princia Hendriques
BTS

Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt


Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS is all set to greet their fans in person at the Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Seoul today. The hotly-buzzed concert had fans from across the world excited as people will also get the opportunity to catch the shows live via virtual screening. From ARMY bombs to special clappers, the excitement of the fans knows no bounds as they anticipate the grand concert. 

However, it seems that the BTS members -- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook -- are equally excited to see their fans in person. With only a few hours remaining for the first concert to start, the members took to social media to share special messages to the fans.

Check out their messages here. 

BTS' shares special ahead of Permission To Dance On Stage concert

The countdown for the grand day had begun a week ago when J-Hope took to BTS' official Twitter handle to share a sneak peek into the practice room. The trend was followed by the rest of the members who fueled the ARMY's excitement over the week. On March 10, a few hours ahead of the PTD On Stage- Seoul show, the septet shared selfies from the backstage of the show with the caption, ''D-day!! #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL #If we're together, we don't need permission.''

Additionally, rapper Suga took to his official WeVerse handle to share a special message for the fans who will be attending the concert in person. He wrote, ''No but why is it hot today all of a sudden..? but still, as it can be cold at night, bring warm clothes.'' V followed suit and wrote, ''You guys, the weather is really cold. Please come wearing a padding jacket 🙇🏼‍♂️ also please come wearing gloves. Prepare hot packs too.. um.. do everything that seems warm.'' BTS members Jin and Jimin also shared messages for ARMY on WeVerse. 

On the other hand, J-Hope took to his individual Instagram handle to share a glimpse into the band's soundcheck before the concert. In the video, ARMY can be seen cheering loudly for the band members as they enter the stage. 

Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt

Tags: BTS, permission to dance on stage, seoul
