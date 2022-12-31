BTS Members Suga, RM, Jimin Celebrate V's 27th Birthday, Share Heartfelt Posts

BTS's V, aka Kim Tae-Hyung, celebrated his 27th birthday this Friday (December 30). As always, the other members of the close-knitted K-pop supergroup showed love for their brother V in their own ways. J-Hope, who's in New York for his solo performance at the American TV personality Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve bash at Times Square, was the first member to wish V on social media, despite the US-South Korea time difference.

J-Hope wrote the following birthday message for his 'hyung' V: "My dongsaeng who I love, Taehyung-ah, I'm very late because of the time difference!!!! As always, don't get hurt and be healthy,. Like you are now, let's live smiling and happily. When our Taehyung-ie smiles, Hyung smiles too. Love you my dongsaeng, my love V v."

사랑하는 내동생 태형아 시차가 달라서 마니 늦었다!!!! 늘 아프지말고 건강하고 지금처럼만 웃고 행복하게 살자

울 태형이가 웃으면 형도 웃는다😚🥰

러뷰 내 동생, 내 사랑 쁘이v#TAEHYUNGDAY #태형사랑_맨날하고 #태형이를_언제까지나_응원할게 pic.twitter.com/kIhzE6gWSr — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 30, 2022

J-Hope's message was shared by the official Twitter handle of BTS, who also shared a short video of V goofing around with the members. The clip has received over 3.6 million views within a day.

J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-Seok, also took to his Instagram story to wish V by sharing an old video of him from BTS's trip to Las Vegas in 2018.

Suga and RM extend heartfelt wishes to V

Suga tweeted heartfelt wishes for V in his signature minimalist style. "Taehyung-ie you punk, happy birthday~ #VHappyBday #It'sSugaHyung #HappyNewYear," said Suga's birthday message for V shared by BTS.

The K-pop group's leader RM also wished V on his Instagram story with a short and cute message. "Happy Bday," along with smile emoji.

Jimin thanks ARMY for wishing V

The next member to wish their beloved brother was Jimin, who took to Weverse and shared some messages for 'TaeTae'. He even thanked the BTS ARMY who congratulated him. "[It's] our Taehyung-ie's birthday. Thank you ARMYs who congratulated [him] and TaeTae too, many congrats," Jimin wrote.

Jimin also posted an adorable photo of him and V standing in the rain. The picture was taken during In The Soop Season 2.

Meanwhile, the fan-favourite idol, V, posted a thank you message on Instagram along with a letter to fans on Weverse. V expressed gratitude to his fans for taking out the time to wish him and signed off by wishing everyone a Happy New Year. "Now, there's exactly one minute left! As I got many congrats from ARMYs I feel so good~~ And I'm so happy. Everyone, happy new year and don't get sick~~ I purple you!" the message read.

