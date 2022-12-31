BTS Members Suga, RM, Jimin Celebrate V's 27th Birthday, Share Heartfelt Posts

Quick links:
BTS V birthday (Photos: BTS Twitter/Instagram)
BTS's V, aka Kim Tae-Hyung, celebrated his 27th birthday this Friday (December 30). As always, the other members of the close-knitted K-pop supergroup showed love for their brother V in their own ways. J-Hope, who's in New York for his solo performance at the American TV personality Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve bash at Times Square, was the first member to wish V on social media, despite the US-South Korea time difference.
J-Hope wrote the following birthday message for his 'hyung' V: "My dongsaeng who I love, Taehyung-ah, I'm very late because of the time difference!!!! As always, don't get hurt and be healthy,. Like you are now, let's live smiling and happily. When our Taehyung-ie smiles, Hyung smiles too. Love you my dongsaeng, my love V v."
J-Hope's message was shared by the official Twitter handle of BTS, who also shared a short video of V goofing around with the members. The clip has received over 3.6 million views within a day.
J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-Seok, also took to his Instagram story to wish V by sharing an old video of him from BTS's trip to Las Vegas in 2018.
Suga tweeted heartfelt wishes for V in his signature minimalist style. "Taehyung-ie you punk, happy birthday~ #VHappyBday #It'sSugaHyung #HappyNewYear," said Suga's birthday message for V shared by BTS.
The K-pop group's leader RM also wished V on his Instagram story with a short and cute message. "Happy Bday," along with smile emoji.
The next member to wish their beloved brother was Jimin, who took to Weverse and shared some messages for 'TaeTae'. He even thanked the BTS ARMY who congratulated him. "[It's] our Taehyung-ie's birthday. Thank you ARMYs who congratulated [him] and TaeTae too, many congrats," Jimin wrote.
Jimin also posted an adorable photo of him and V standing in the rain. The picture was taken during In The Soop Season 2.
Meanwhile, the fan-favourite idol, V, posted a thank you message on Instagram along with a letter to fans on Weverse. V expressed gratitude to his fans for taking out the time to wish him and signed off by wishing everyone a Happy New Year. "Now, there's exactly one minute left! As I got many congrats from ARMYs I feel so good~~ And I'm so happy. Everyone, happy new year and don't get sick~~ I purple you!" the message read.