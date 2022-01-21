BTS Merch Out: Decoding RM, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, V, J-Hope And Suga's Merch Collections

Last Updated: 21st January, 2022 19:14 IST

Fans believe Jungkook combined the word ARMY and Amethyst (the purple gemstone) to write the word 'ARMYST' on his hoodie. The Mikrokosmos mood lamp illuminates purple lights with the BTS sign.

ARMY believes J-Hope drew inspiration from his track Blue Side from his 2018 mixtape Hope World for his Side-by-side mini-bag. He had also revealed that he associated the colour green with 'Hope'.

Min Yoongi, popularly known as Suga, designed a black note and cover set as he has often revealed that he uses a notebook to write down lyrics. Fans are also aware of his love for guitars.

Leader of the BTS, RM aka Kim Namjoon, turned his love for sweatpants into self-designed merchandise. Fans also believed the Bungeo Ppang wind chime suited his personality well.

V's seven self-designed colourful brooch set is believed to be representing the seven members of the band. Fans also believe the mute Boston bag perfectly reflects V's exquisite fashion style.

Jimin designed his favourite number '13' into his hoodie as well as the red carving earrings. The singer is also known for his love for accessories like rings and earrings.

Jin's Good day/Bad day pyjamas reflected the singer's goofy yet comforting personality. A few weeks ahead of the merch release, he had worn the set of pyjamas in a show called 'In The Soop'.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.