BTS' Military Service Issue To Be Finalised By The End Of The Year: Reports

The South Korean boy band BTS has become one of the most popular musical groups across the world. Ever since their debut in 2013, the band has reached new heights and broken several records. While they are continuing to grow with their music, there has been a debate among South Korean government officials regarding BTS members' military service. Now, as per the latest reports, the issue will be finalised in December, later this year, the same month as Jin turns 30.

According to a report by Soompi, Park Bo-kyung of South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) attended the National Assembly's parliamentary inspection and announced that BTS' military service issue will be discussed in December. During the assembly, Minister Park was asked to review the issue to which he said, "Member Jin’s enlistment is set to be sorted out by December, but the MCST will finalise our stance as soon as possible before then."

He further added that MCST has been comprehensively reviewing the issue and looking at various aspects, including the points - "national defence is a sacred duty, military service is a symbol of fairness, BTS has made Korea known as the vanguard of K-culture and created a huge economic ripple effect, there are equity issues between popular artists including BTS and those who practise fine arts, this will affect the group when one of the BTS members joins the army," and more.

Details about South Korean military service rule and how it will affect BTS

Under the South Korean military service rule, all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 are obliged to fulfil their duties to defend against North Korea. Back in 2019, the South Korean government revised the law for BTS and allowed its members to put off their service until they turn 30. As the eldest member of the boy group will turn 30 in December, the issue has become an important topic of discussion.

In case the amendment to the Military Service Act of South Korea is passed, BTS members will be free from military service obligations. However, if it is not passed, Jin will have to enrol himself for the service early next year.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial