BTS' Most Awaited Album 'Proof' Out Now; Members Share Excitement Over Their Comeback

The South Korean boy band BTS has finally made their comeback with their latest anthology album Proof. The global pandemic halted a lot of their plans, along with their most awaited album. After much anticipation, the band's album was recently released across the world and has already gotten fans hooked on its songs. The band also dropped the official music video of their new track Yet To Come.

BTS' latest anthology album represents the past, present and future of their nine-year-long journey. The anthology album is divided into three CDs, which include both their songs as a band and some individual tracks. The first CD of the anthology album includes 19 tracks, the second has some subunit songs, while the third one is dedicated to their fan ARMY. The album also includes the band's new songs Yet To Come, Run BTS and For Youth.

BTS members express their thoughts on the new anthology album

Ahead of the release of Proof, which marks the band's comeback, BTS members expressed their excitement. The band mentioned how they are thrilled to present the album to their fans, who have waited for a long time to listen to their songs. As per Soompi, BTS' leader RM mentioned he was nervous when they released their new song Yet To Come and hoped people like it. He added, "Proof is a special album that wraps up Chapter 1 of BTS' story as we face the ninth anniversary of our debut. As the focus of the album is our message for our fans who have been together with us for the past nine years, we paid the most attention to our lyrics."

On the other hand, the eldest member of the band, Jin, said, "Because Proof is an album that encapsulates BTS' history, it keeps bringing to mind different memories from the past nine years. I myself will be listening to it often." Suga added, "Because it’s an album that encapsulates BTS' history, we paid careful attention to how the songs were organized on the album. If you listen to the album starting from the first track, there’ll be a certain fun in listening to it [in order]." "It's an honour to be able to capture our journey of the past nine years in this new album ‘Proof.’ I hope that those listening to the album will follow and walk along with our footprints one more time," he added.

J-Hope mentioned how he is "excited and overjoyed," about releasing the album after several years. He added, "I want to enjoy [the album] together with our fans as quickly as possible." On the other hand, Jimin revealed he was feeling "happy and strange at the same time." The singer added, "It’s a particularly special album because it contains our past title tracks as well as unreleased songs."

Marking that Proof depicts the band's journey so far, V said, " I sincerely hope that it will become a precious gift for the fans who have always cheered us on and have made history for us." Talking about the same, Jungkook said, "It feels like we’ve been writing a really thick book and are now finishing it."

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit