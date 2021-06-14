BTS Muster Sowoozoo Day 1: Band Performs Daechwita While Jungkook Returns To Short-sleeves

BTS Festa is coming to an end with the highly anticipated BTS Muster Sowoozoo 2021, and BTS ARMY can’t seem to keep calm. The Korean boy band who made their debut dated June 13, 2013, marked their 8th anniversary with the two-day festa. Sunday saw day 1 of the event, where the band dropped surprise bombs one after another. From OT7 Daechwita to a return of short-sleeved Jungkook with eye-brow piercing, the band had a few too many gifts for the fans.

The first day of BTS Muster Sowoozoo 2021, the special live-streaming event celebrating 8 years of BTS concluded on Sunday. It featured the band members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Themed after Sowoozoo aka 'Mikrokosmos' which draws its name from the boyband's sixth mini-album Map of the Soul: Persona, the event’s highlights were mainly the bandmembers live performances. While fans loved the live show, there were some special moments they loved even more. Here are a few highlights from Muster Sowoozoo Day 1:

OT7 Daechwita

The boy band surprised their fans by coming together and performing Daechwita making it one for the ‘history books’ for the fans. Originally sung by band member Suga's alter-ego Agust D, BTS joined him to perform the song at the 2021 Muster Sowoozoo. To make the performance more interesting, the performers were seen wearing fake beards and traditional outfits while singing the song.

Jungkook's tattoos

The youngest member of BTS Jeon Jungkook, the 24-year-old Golden Maknae, surprised fans by wearing a short-sleeved shirt on stage. His half-sleeved shirt and tee allowed the BTS ARMY to have a closer look at his arm full of tattoos. The action came only days after a South Korean lawyer ran into heat from the ARMY after she used the band member’s photos to defend tattoo artists in a legal battle.

BTS' Jimin and Jungkook's piercing-inspired looks

Like always, the boy band members were seen in new looks at the event. However, BTS' Jimin and Jungkook stood out from the rest with their looks as they stepped on the stage with a lip-piercing and eyebrow-piercing inspired look, respectively. While Jungkook had earlier flaunted his eyebrow piercing during the promotions of their latest track Butter, Jimin’s new look stunned most fans online.

V’s chase

BTS is known for their energy and chaotic nature in concerts. The band lived up to their names this year too as Taehyung and Jungkook were seen indulging in a water chase amidst their performance. Re-enacting a water fight they had at an older concert, V was seen splashing water at Jungkook while the band performed, only to get chased down and get water splashed back at him. This was noted by many fans as a befitting action for celebrating the 8 years of BTS.

