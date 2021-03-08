BTS Named Billboard’s 'The Greatest Pop Star Of 2020', Details Inside

Billboard has officially added the South-Korean boy band BTS to their prestigious list of 'The Greatest Pop Star'. On March 6, 2021, Billboard named the sensational septet 'The Greatest Pop Star of 2020', continuing its tradition of honouring a pop star or a band that has set a benchmark each year and shone brightly. In 2020, joining the likes of legendary artists including Michael Jackson, Madonna, Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Adele and Ed Sheeran was BTS.

Also Read | BTS Star RM Reveals Most Famous Indian Song In South Korea, You'll Be Surprised To Know

Billboard’s The Greatest Pop Star Of 2020 is BTS

On March 6, Billboard took to Twitter to announce their 'Greatest Pop Star list' from 1999-2000. To ARMY's surprise, BTS bagged the 2020 title as they were officially titled Billboard’s The Greatest Pop Star Of 2020. Over the years, artists who were honoured with the title include Adele, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Drake, Ed Sheeran, EminemJeniffer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kanye West, Lady Gaga, Lil Wayne, Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and Usher.

Also Read | BTS Becomes The First Asian Act To Win IFPI Global Recording Artist Award

For the unversed, BTS is the first boy band to be lavished with the title since NSYNC, back in 2000. Overall, the septet is the seventh duo/band to be named 'Greatest Pop Star' by Billboard, joining the ranks of Backstreet Boys, Boyz II Men, Bon Jovi, Nirvana, TLC and NSYNC. Furthermore, BTS is also the only Asian band to have made it on the list ever.

Announcing BTS' latest achievement, Billboard's Mia Nazareno wrote, "It’s impossible to ignore that BTS is the first Asian artist to appear on this list alongside undeniable, no-questions-asked English-language superstars. While non-English works of art are often sidelined into ‘foreign’ categories, this level of recognition for a predominantly Korean-language band from Western media—the group was even named 2020 Entertainer of the Year by TIME—feels like a changing of the guard at the gates of American top 40."

Also Read | BTS Renews Partnership With UNICEF For 'Love Myself' Campaign; Watch Video

She added, "With each milestone and new No. 1 in 2020, BTS made it harder for U.S. audiences to deny not only the group’s own supreme superstardom but also K-pop’s much-deserved place in mainstream music,” she continued. “And now that we’re finally listening, it pains us to imagine all the potential pop classics we missed out on simply because of the language barrier between us."

Also Read | BTS Fans Trend 'Congratulations Jimin' & 'Congratulation Taehyung' As They Graduate

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.